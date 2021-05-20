What's on TV for Thursday, May 20

Rollins is revisiting an old case tonight on Law & Order: SVU. Michaela unearths a dangerous arsenal of 828 hate tonight on a new episode of Manifest, and Jackson shares his big news with his colleagues on a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

On a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, Rollins must revisit an old case when a child sent to juvie is released after his 18th birthday.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Manifest

Tonight on a new episode of Manifest, Ben's pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger's Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Meanwhile, Michaela unearths a dangerous arsenal of 828 hate.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Grey's Anatomy

On a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, Jackson shares his big news with his colleagues; Koracick and Levi fight to save a pregnant woman's grandfather as she goes into labor; Maggie keeps an eye on Meredith.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

United States of Al

Tonight on a new episode of United States of Al, Al meets Ariana, an Afghan woman he wants to date, but is dismayed to learn she has a negative opinion of Afghan interpreters who worked for the U.S.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS

Legacies

Tonight on a new episode of Legacies, faced with a difficult decision regarding one of his students, Alaric enlists Kaleb and Josie's help to get their perspective. Meanwhile, Cleo opens up about her past.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Special: Season 2

Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Top Chef

The top eight chefs remain on Top Chef. Now it's time for the perennial favorite - Restaurant Wars. This year, the chefs are split into teams and tasked with creating a Chef's Table restaurant concept.