What's on TV for Thursday, Oct. 7

Tonight the Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Lumen Field.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Tonight on a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, the SVU searches for a serial rapist who preys on mothers with young children. Benson and Fin struggle under the tightened reins of Chief McGrath.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

'Young Sheldon'

Season 5 of Young Sheldon arrives tonight on CBS. Sheldon and Missy both run away from home, and Mary gets upsetting news about George Sr.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

2021 MLB playoffs

The American League Divisional Series get underway today, as the Chicago White Sox take on the Houston Astros starting at 4 p.m. ET, and then the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays at 8 p.m. ET.

Both games will be on FS1.

'Station 19'

Tonight on a new Station 19, Andy and Sullivan's relationship continues to be tested. Meanwhile, Emmett joins Dean and Vic on a mental health call, and Maya does some soul searching.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

'United States of Al'

Tonight on a new episode of United States of Al, Al, Riley, Art, Lizzie and Vanessa work together against a ticking clock to get Al's sister out of Afghanistan and to safety after Kabul falls

'There's Someone Inside Your House'

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

'Grey's Anatomy'

Tonight on a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.