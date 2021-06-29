What's on TV for Tuesday, June 29

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals. The auditions continue tonight on a new episode of America’s Got Talent, and the competitors brace for zany, brainy ingredients courtesy of Alton Brown tonight on a new episode of Chopped.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

NBA Playoffs

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tonight's game is being played from State Farm Arena.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on TNT

America's Got Talent

Tonight on a new episode of America's Got Talent, the auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges' table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and host Terry Crews.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

The Flash

On a new episode of The Flash tonight, when an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry and Iris must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Chopped

Tonight on a new episode of Chopped, the competitors brace for zany, brainy ingredients courtesy of Alton Brown, starting with a super stinky item in the appetizer basket.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

Teen Mom 2

Tonight on a new episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade recovers at Briana's house, but has to make a hard decision about her family. Leah tries to balance Ali and Aleeah's unique needs.

Watch at 8pm EDT on MTV

America: The Motion Picture

A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Botched

Tonight on a new episode of Botched, the doctors see three patients who hid their plastic surgery from their loved ones. A woman whose butt cheeks were amputated to remove free floating silicone now has solid implants riding up.

Watch at 9pm EDT on E!