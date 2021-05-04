What's on TV for Tuesday, May 4

Tonight the Pittsburgh Penguins are hitting the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers. It's almost election day in 2032 on a new episode of Young Rock, and Malcolm is in a race against time to track down multiple killers on a new episode of Prodigal Son.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Pittsburgh Penguins are hitting the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers. tonight's game is being played from the home of the Flyers, Wells Fargo Center.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports

Young Rock

Tonight on a new episode of Young Rock, it's almost election day in 2032. As the day approaches, Dwayne Johnson reflects on the ups and downs his family endured during his childhood in Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Miami.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.



Watch anytime on Disney+

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, with Nic's due date steadily approaching, she and Conrad plan a relaxing day off, but their plans are interrupted when a patient with a medical mystery.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Prodigal Son

Prodigal Son is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight after a terrifying incident at Claremont, Malcolm is in a race against time to track down multiple killers. The NYPD realizes someone close to home might be the key to finding them.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Selena: The Series: Part 2

As Selena's career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Flash

Tonight on a new episode of The Flash, with Frost facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW