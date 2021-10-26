What's on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 26

It's Game 1 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros; Dr. Reynolds and Dr. Malvo have a heart-to-heart with Dr. Baptiste on a new episode of New Amsterdam; and Brianna deals with the truths of her marriage tonight on a new episode of Queens.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

World Series

The 2021 World Series gets underway tonight, as the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros. Game 1 is being played in Houston.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Vegas Golden Knights are taking on the Colorado Avalanche in some hockey. Tonight's game is being played from Ball Arena.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

MLS Soccer

Tonight Los Angeles FC is taking on the Seattle Sounders in some soccer. Tonight's game is being played from Banc of California Stadium.

Watch at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

New Amsterdam

On a new episode of New Amsterdam, Dr. Reynolds and Dr. Malvo have a heart-to-heart with Dr. Baptiste. Max learns a little more about Sharpe when someone from her past resurfaces.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Queens

Brianna deals with the truths of her marriage on a new episode of Queens. Jill risks losing the safe community that she built for herself when she is deciding to come to terms with who she really is.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Supergirl

When Lex Luthor appears by Nyxly's side, Supergirl and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time on a new episode of Supergirl.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

La Brea

Tonight on a new episode of La Brea, Eve, Levi and the rest of the search party explore a mysterious fort that raises more questions than answers.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Stargirl

With the looming threat of Eclipso hanging over them, Courtney seeks help from the unlikeliest of places on a new episode of Stargirl.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Sex: Unzipped

Saweetie and a cast of sex positive puppets teach you the A-B-Cs of S-E-X in Netflix's funniest, filthiest and furriest new comedy special, Sex: Unzipped.

Talking heads include: Dominique Jackson, Ian Karmel, Joel Kim Booster, Katherine Ryan, London Hughes, Mae Martin, Michelle Buteau, Nikki Glaser, Romesh Ranganathan, Sam Jay, Trixie Mattel.

Watch anytime on Netflix.