What's on TV for Tuesday, October 20

Get ready baseball fans: Tonight kicks off the first game in the 2020 World Series. Beyond baseball, tonight the auditions continue in a new episode of The Voice, and there are new episodes of Chopped and Teen Mom 2 worth checking out.

The Voice

The Voice returns tonight with episode two of the new season. Tonight the season's "blind auditions" continue. The judges will then select their favorite one of the vocalists to continue the competition and be named "The Voice"

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

The World Series: Game 1

The World Series Kicks off tonight. Game one between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers happens tonight, live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 follows the story of some of the women that starred in MTV's 16 and Pregnant. Tonight Jade tells her parents to move out of the house and sparks tension among them; Leah learns that Ali's condition is advancing and tries to deal with it; Briana and her family move into the new place.

Watch at 8pm on MTV

Weird But True - “Explorers”

The science fair is approaching, and Charlie is looking for the perfect project to blow the judges away: exploration! Carly meets with National Geographic Explorer Darlene Cavalier, who describes how she's exploring new ways to connect people with science. She's trying different methods to encourage people to pursue their own curiosity and even become explorers themselves!

Watch anytime on Disney+

Chopped

A new episode of Chopped airs tonight on the Food Network. In tonight's episode, the chefs will get thighs and fries for every course. Things kick off with a delicate protein paired with a newfangled starch in the appetizer basket, and bubble tea crashes the theme party in the second round.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network