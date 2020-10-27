What's on TV for Tuesday, October 27

This Is Us returns to television tonight with the premiere of its 5th season. Beyond that, there’s a new episode of The Voice on NBC, a new Swamp Thing on the CW, and CBS is airing a special nighttime episode of The Price Is Right.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

This Is Us

If you haven't been watching This Is Us, then I humbly suggest you go binge the first four seasons because it's a pretty great show. Season 5 kicks off tonight with a celebration for the Big Three's 40th birthdays. The siblings celebrate their big day while taking a look back at the day they were all born.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

The Voice

The "blind auditions" portion of this season of The Voice continues tonight with another round of vocalists that are competing to potentially be selected by one of the coaches as a contender for "The Voice."

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Fixer to Fabulous

The pandemic has made a lot of us start to consider a new life in a fixer upper. Tonight on Fixer to Fabulous, after overcoming health issues, a family purchased a house on the lake and hoped to make it their forever home. They started renovations themselves and realized they needed help, so they call on Dave and Jenny to transform it into their dream lake home.

Watch at 9pm EDT on HGTV

Swamp Thing

Episode 4 of the DC Universe-turned-CW show Swamp Thing airs tonight. Tonight a dead body is found in a tree. A young man, Todd, gets a mysterious scratch. Abby and Alec collect some of Todd's skin tissue to examine.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

The Price Is Right At Night

Come on down! Drew Carey hosts a new episode of The Price is Right tonight that's airing at night rather than its typical daytime slot. Play some pricing games on your couch and see of you might have a chance at being a future contender in that Showcase Showdown.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

The Campaigns that Made History

This year's presidential election is certainly an experience. Tonight on the History channel you can take a look at the unexpected twists and turns of presidential politics over the last half-century, including the personalities, the brawls and missteps that have shaped the history of the country.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the History Channel.