What's on TV for Tuesday, September 22

The NBA Playoffs continue tonight with a Game 3 mashup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets tonight at 9pm. Tonight is also the final performances of this season of America’s Got Talent, and the first night of eliminations for Dancing with the Stars.

Tonight you can also catch a preview of who made the Time100 list this year, and there’s a new episode of Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.

NBA Playoffs

It's NBA Playoff time! Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The games are being played from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida where the entire NBA has been living in a bubble for the last of the season.

Watch tonight at 9pm on TNT

America's Got Talent

If you’ve been watching America’s Got Talent this season, tonight’s the night! Tonight the top 10 acts from the show will perform for a final time live from Universal Studios. After the performance, one will be named the most talented act in America.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Dancing With the Stars

This season’s Dancing With the Stars includes people like former NFL player Vernon Davis, actress and director Anne Heche, and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin. Last week was the premiere, but today we’ll see out first elimination of the season.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on ABC

Time100

The annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people. Tonight you can watch an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut.

Watch at 10pm on ABC

Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 follows the stories of some of the women that starred in 16 and Pregnant on MTV. Tonight on the show, Kailyn hears from her estranged mom. Briana gets the results of her STI test. Jade graduates beauty school but family complications threaten her big day.

Watch tonight at 8pm on MTV

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel

Bryant Gumbel's Emmy-winning monthly sports series Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel is airing a new episode tonight. The series regularly features in-depth profiles from across the sports spectrum.

Watch at 10pm EDT on HBO

Tosh.O

Tosh.O is back! Daniel bravely reopens amidst America's COVID-19 shutdowns; determines what's cake and what isn't; and sits down with Internet sensation Rebecca Black.

Watch tonight at 10pm on Comedy Central