What's on TV for Tuesday, September 29

Looking for a few laughs? Michelle Buteau’s comedy special arrives on Netflix today as does the 2011 comedic hit Bad Teacher. TLC has a a preview of this season’s Little People, Big World tonight, and the chef’s are making sandwiches out of gnocchi on Chopped.

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts. Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia is produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions. Hurwitz also serves as director.

Little People, Big World

A new season of Little People, Big World is headed our way soon. Leading up to the release, TLC is showing a preview of the new season tonight that includes some of the most memorable moments from last season of the show including Molly’s graduation from college and Matt learning he needs spinal surgery.

Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 follows the stories of some of the women that were involved in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Tonight on the show Briana confronts Luis about her STD results, and Had is forced to go support her family after they all lose their jobs.

Chopped

Tonight on Chopped competing chef’s create dandelion green appetizers and then have to figure out how to turn gnocchi into a sandwich. Yes, sandwiches will be made out of gnocchi.

Bad Teacher

Looking for a movie to watch tonight? Netflix just added Bad Teacher to its lineup. The 2011 film follows Elizabeth, played by Cameron Diaz, , who has to come up with a new plan after her sugar daddy dumps her. That plan? To become a substitute teacher. Justin Timberlake also stars in this light comedy, that can potentially help you forget all the less light things happening in our country and world right now for an hour and a half.

