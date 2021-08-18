What's on TV for Wednesday, August 18
By Emily Price
Nine Perfect Strangers arrives on Hulu today!
Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and Regina Hall, arrives on Hulu today. The Boston Red Sox are taking on the New York Yankees in some baseball tonight and Murphy, Felix and Max look to Josiah for answers about Jess on a new episode of In the Dark.
MLB Baseball
Tonight the Boston Red Sox are taking on the New York Yankees in some baseball. tonight's game is being played from Yankee Stadium.
Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN
In the Dark
Tonight on a new episode of In the Dark, Murphy, Felix and Max look to Josiah for answers about Jess . Meanwhile, Gene makes a bold move.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Good Trouble
Tonight on a new episode of Good Trouble, As Tommy's trial begins, Callie sees Jamie in a new light. After running into some old colleagues, Mariana wonders if she can ever make amends. Malika must learn to establish boundaries.
Watch at 10pm EDT on Freeform
Riverdale
Tonight on Riverdale, Hiram shares with Reggie his origin story and how he went from a young Jaime Luna to the powerful kingpin of Riverdale. Elsewhere, Reggie reflects on his relationship with his father.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Guy's Grocery Games
Four chefs who lost Guy's Grocery Games in their final cook return for a second chance at proving themselves. But this time, Guy Fieri has made success even harder to attain.
Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network
Nine Perfect Strangers
Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.
Watch anytime on Hulu
