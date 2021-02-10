What's on TV for Wednesday, February 10

It’s semi-finals time tonight on The Masked Dancer, and one of the remaining four dancers will be eliminated to give us the final three. The CW has new episodes of both Riverdale and Nancy Drew on tonight, and Guy is actually cooking for once on Guy’s Grocery Games.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Atlanta Hawks are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in some basketball. Tonight's game will be played from the home of the Mavericks, American Airlines Center.

Watch at 7:45pm EST on ESPN

The Masked Dancer

It's semi-finals time on The Masked Dancer. Tonight the remaining four dancers compete for their chance at the final three spots on the show. tonight Will Arnett is also joining the panelists.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Riverdale

Tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, Archie returns after spending seven years away from Riverdale to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge's grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new episode of Nancy Drew, Nancy and the Drew Crew are racing against the clock in an attempt to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before she can destroy them.

Watch at 9pm EST on the CW

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight Guy's son Hunter and Chef Antonio Lafaso create a little bit of a different situation on the show by requiring Guy to cook from his home rather than just passing out challenges to others. He'll face the same ingredient issues as other players on this burger-themed episode.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network