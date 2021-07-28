What's on TV for Wednesday, July 28

Coverage of the olympics in Tokyo continues tonight with the men's synchronized springboard final in diving. It's the DDD Summer Games Finale tonight on Guy's Grocery Games, and three chefs in a Wayne, New Jersey neighborhood, look for ingredients to create a "meat and three" and a dish that represents the land, air, and sea tonight on a new episode of Kitchen Crash.

Olympics 2020 Coverage

Tonight's coverage of the Olympics continues with coverage of the men's individual all-around in gymnastics, men's synchronized springboard final in diving and finals in the men's 800m freestyle, women's 200m butterfly, men's 100m freestyle.

Kitchen Crash

Tonight on Kitchen Crash, three chefs in a Wayne, New Jersey neighborhood, look for ingredients to create a "meat and three" and a dish that represents the land, air, and sea.

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life

Dale makes a serious mistake when he steals the wrong dog’s chestnuts. Chip meets his match in the baby enclosure on the wild, wild west side of the park. Chip and Dale have always been joined at the hip but now they actually are!

Match Game

Tonight on a new episode of Match Game, things are about to get BLANK just the way we like it. Alec Baldwin is at the helm when Horatio, Marilu, Mike, Ali, Justin and Drea bring the fun and games to the celebrity panel.

Guy's Grocery Games

It's the DDD Summer Games Finale tonight on Guy's Grocery Games. Tonight the chefs pick up state-inspired food items that they should feature in an upscale diner dish.

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts

Get personal with Robin Roberts and some of Hollywood’s groundbreaking women as they bear witness to their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode is a profound conversation filled with emotion and inspiration. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

