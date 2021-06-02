What's on TV for Wednesday, June 2

The Boston Red Sox are taking on the Houston Astros in some baseball tonight. A new season of Masterchef is kicking off on FOX and musician Josefina wants to solidify her LA house as a home for her two teen daughters to come back to on a new episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Boston Red Sox are taking on the Houston Astros in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Red Sox, Minute Maid Park.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ESPN

Masterchef

A new season of Masterchef officially kicks off tonight. Tonight's the audition episode which features an appearance from chef Emeril Lagasse. Once the 15 chefs are selected, every week one of the world's biggest culinary legends visit the Masterchef kitchen to inspire this season's contestants.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Crime Scene Kitchen

Crime Scene Kitchen puts a bit of a different spin on your traditional cooking show. Tonight in the second episode of the season, a second group of bakers are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what has been baked.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

The $100,000 Pyramid

The $100,000 Pyramid is back tonight! Michael Strahan returns as host and he's bringing the hottest names in film, TV, sports, entertainment and comedy with him.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new episode of Nancy Drew, Carson, Ryan and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Tonight on a new episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home, Musician Josefina wants to solidfy her LA house as a home for her two teen daughters to come back to.

Watch at 8pm EDT on HGTV