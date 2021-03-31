What's on TV for Wednesday, March 31

Tonight the members of “Group B” are performing on The Masked Singer, the Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Boston Celtics, and Becky is meeting up with an old friend on The Conners.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBA Basketball

The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Boston Celtics tonight. Tonight's game is being played life from the home of the Celtics, TD Garden.

Watch at 7:45pm EDT on ESPN

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer, the members of "Group B" return to the stage for their second performances. Tonight is also the wildcard's chance to steal a spot on the show.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Godzilla vs. Kong

If you're in the mood for a movie night, Godzilla vs. Kong is available for the next month on HBO Max and is also in theaters right now.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

The Conners

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, Becky meets up with an old friend and ends up feeling pressure to impress him. Meanwhile, Dan questions his position at the hardware store, leading to a massive fight between him and Ben.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Riverdale

Tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, Archie and Veronica come up with a plan to boost school spirit after the Bulldogs lose several football games,. Meanwhile, Jughead turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

The Goldbergs

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, NFL players go on strike, threatening the upcoming football season. As a result, Barry gets concerned that he and Murray will no longer have anything to talk about which leads Barry to try out for the team.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC