What's on TV for Wednesday, November 11

The CMA Awards are happening tonight in Nashville, and you can watch as they’re presented live on ABC. Beyond the award’s show, tonight there are new episodes of The Masked Singer, Real Housewives of Orange County, and Catfish: The TV Show. Martha Stewart is also taking on Thanksgiving planning tonight on Martha Knows Best.

CMA Awards

The 54th Annual CMA Awards are tonight on ABC. This year’s award show is hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker and will include appearances and performances by some of the biggest names in country music. The show will be broadcast live tonight from Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Catfish: The TV Show

When Catfishing happens to you, it’s horrible. When it happens to someone else, it’s a TV show. Tonight on MTV’s show Catfish, TikTok star Jake’s online girlfriend threatens to blackmail him, so he turns to Catfish to help him out of a jam.

Watch at 8pm EST on MTV

Martha Knows Best

If you’ve already started planning for thanksgiving, then Martha Knows Best tonight might be the perfect thing to help you along. No one quite does entertaining like Martha Stewart. Tonight’s episode of Martha Knows Best is called “Let’s Give Them Something to Gobble About,” and takes on Thanksgiving entertaining.

Watch at 8pm EST on HGTV

The Masked Singer

Tonight the final three performers from Group A take the stage again on The Masked Singer for a chance at making it into the “Super Six” on the show. The bottom two singers from tonight will have to face each other in a “Smackdown,” and only two of tonight’s performers will make it on to the next round of the competition.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1

Discover the most surprising culinary destinations in Eater’s Guide to the World. Maya Rudolph narrates the show, and is on a quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Real Housewives of Orange County

If you’re a Real Housewives of Orange County fan then you don’t want to miss tonight’s special episode. Unlike the traditional episodes of the show, tonight ’s episode features bonus footage, extended scenes, and never-before-seen content from previous episodes.

Watch at 8pm EST on Bravo