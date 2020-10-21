What's on TV for Wednesday, October 21

The 2020 CMT Awards are tonight! The show will feature performance by Luke Bryan, Halsey + Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more. Game two of the World Series is also happening tonight and there are new episodes of American Ninja Warrior and Guy’s Grocery Games worth checking out.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

2020 CMT Music Awards

Tonight Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown & Sarah Hyland host the 2020 CMT Awards. The award recipients are all selected by fan voting. Beyond watching those awards being presented to their recipients, tonight’s show will also feature performances by Luke Bryan, Halsey + Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain and more.

Watch at 8pm EDT on MTV

World Series: Game 2

Game 2 of the World Series is tonight! Following last night's first game, tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Tampa Ray Rays once again. Tonight's game will be broadcast live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

American Ninja Warrior

It's the final round of the semi-finals tonight on American Ninja Warrior. In tonight's final round competitors will face up to ten brutal obstacles including the dizzying Corkscrew, the Salmon Ladder and the iconic Warped Wall.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Rebecca

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Guys Grocery Games

Guy’s Grocery Games go down tonight with another new pandemic episode. Tonight Guy Fieri and his son Hunter enlists some chefs to make meals in their own homes rather than the Guy’s Grocery Games set. One the menu tonight are some chicken dinners as well as some Mexican feasts.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network.