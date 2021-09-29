What's on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 29

We're meeting the second group of celebrity singers tonight on The Masked Singer. Alice creates an imaginary musical fantasy world on a new episode of Riverdale, and Ben declines Darlene's proposal on a new episode of The Conners.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

'The Masked Singer'

Tonight on The Masked Singer, meet the second group of celebrity singers, "Group B," in all-new jaw-dropping costumes and see who will be unmasked!

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

'The Goldbergs'

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, Adam is ready to leave the struggles of his high school years behind him but is distraught to discover he's been waitlisted at NYU while his girlfriend Brea has been accepted.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

'Riverdale'

Tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, refusing to accept what's going on around her, Alice creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

'The Conners'

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, after Ben declines Darlene's proposal, she starts to ponder why she tends to be so negative in life, prompting her to start a journey of self-discovery.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

'The Wonder Years'

Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, while Dean reckons with his first taste of heartbreak and betrayal, the adults in his life are overly empathetic and assume his grief is from mourning current events.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

'Guy's Grocery Games'

Tonight on Guy's Grocery Games, three cheese experts battle it out from their home kitchens to prove which chef does cheese best.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network.