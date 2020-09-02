What's on TV for Wednesday, September 2

We’re halfway through the week! Tonight you can catch the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living on BET, the finale of Tough as Nails on CBS, and the debut of a new season of Chef’s Table on Netflix.

The Graduate also arrives on Amazon Prime today, and there’s a new episode of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Tyler Perry’s new sitcom Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living arrives on BET today with its first episode. On the show, David Mann and Tamela Mann reprise their roles from Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns. Tonight’s your chance to follow along from the beginning.

Watch at 9pm EDT on BET

Tough as Nails

Tonight is the season finale of Tough as Nails. In tonight’s competition, the five competitors are battling it out to be crowned the companion of the show and win that $200,000 prize. As an added treat, tonight the contestants will have their families in the crowd to cheer them on.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on CBS

America's Got Talent

America’s Got Talent continues tonight with the five acts from last night moving on to the semi-final round of the competition. You’ll get to catch their performances, and if you watch live, have a chance to cast your vote for your favorite in order to help them advance to the next round.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on NBC

Chef's Table: BBQ

The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series Chef’s Table returns today for a new season that focuses on the world of barbecue. Featured chefs and pitmasters include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Guy's Grocery Games

Guy’s Grocery Games is a fun cooking show to watch in part because everything that gets cooked on the show is something you could theoretically pull off in your own ditch using items purchased at your grocery store. In tonight’s episode Guy gives the chef’s a list of “seven no-so-friendly” ingredients that they have to use in their dishes over the course of the competition. Ultimately one chef will walk away with $20,000.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network

The Graduate

The 1967 classic The Graduate arrives on Amazon Prime this week. The iconic film follows the story of 21-year-old Benjamin Braddock played by Dustin Hoffman, a recent college graduate, that is seduced by an older woman, Mrs. Robinson, played by Anne Bancroft, and then falls in love with her daughter Elaine. If you haven’t seen it, it’s definitely one to watch. If you have, it’s one to watch again.

Watch anytime on Amazon Prime

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee officially came back a few weeks ago with new episodes. The Emmy Award-winning show puts a spotlight on what’s going on in Washington and beyond and gives it a comedic spin.

Watch tonight at 10:30pm EDT on TBS