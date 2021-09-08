What's on TV for Wednesday, September 8

The US Open quarterfinals include tonight! Five acts will move on to the finals tonight on America’s Got Talent, and after going MIA during the middle of her world tour, mega-star Josie McCoy returns to Riverdale unexpectedly on a new episode of Riverdale.



U.S. Open Tennis

Tonight coverage of the US Open continues with the conclusion of the quarterfinals. in Flushing, N.Y. from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

America's Got Talent

Tonight on a new episode of America's Got Talent, five acts will move on to the finals. Viewers can send their favorite performer to the next round.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

MasterChef

Tonight on a new episode of MasterChef, the remaining four semi-finalists are challenged to a "3 Chef Showdown" -- a brand-new culinary triathlon that sees the home cooks making three dishes back-to-back

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Riverdale

Tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, after going MIA during the middle of her world tour, mega-star Josie McCoy returns to Riverdale unexpectedly.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

In the Dark

Tonight on In the Dark, feeling isolated and alone, Murphy seeks comfort in the familiar but sometimes things do change, and she is forced to fend for herself.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Money Court

Tonight on Money Court, A married couple debates what to do with over $200,000 in life savings; a photographer and a former client clash over a deposit; sisters square off over a $15,000 investment gone sour.

Watch at 10pm EDT on CNBC