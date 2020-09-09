What's on TV for Wednesday, September 9

If you’ve been struggling to get your home organized during quarantine, Netflix is here with a new show, Get Organized with The Home Edit, to help you make it happen.

The Property Brothers are counting down their 10 most dramatic renovations tonight and adults are taking on each other in a game of dodgeball on Dodgeball Thunderdome.

Woke

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy series Woke takes an absurd look at identity and culture as it follows Keef, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.



Watch anytime on Hulu

Get Organized with The Home Edit

During the quarantine, a lot of us have started to get a bit more dedicated to organizing and cleaning the homes that we now spend so much time in. In the new Netflix Original Get Organized with The Home Edit, organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit help people conquer the clutter in their homes. Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims coproduce.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Property Brothers: Top 10 Countdowns

If you love Property Brothers then you don’t want to miss tonight’s show. Tonight the brothers will count down their most dramatic renovations, you’ll also get to see before and after photos so you can see just how different the finished homes look compared to what they started with.

Watch at 8pm EDT on HGTV

Kaplan America

Sure, you’ve heard of house flipping, but how about motorcycle flipping? Ken Kaplan is a motorcycle-flipping American patriot. This week, Ken and his son race to get five bikes ready for auction and fight to track down and return three stolen bikes to their rightful owner.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on Discovery

The Social Dilemma

We’re all starting to get more and more addicted to social media, but is that a good thing? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen in this Netflix Documentary.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Dodgeball Thunderdome

Everyone’s probably played dodgeball before, but probably not like this. Dodgeball Thunderdome has contestants face off in different challenges that test their strategy, brainpower, and strength all in the quest to win $25,000 dollars. It’s definitely a lot different than the game you played on the elementary school playground.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on Discovery