Hulu's annual press tour brings a wealth of new shows this year and next

Hulu today had its annual press event, announcing renewals of a few fan favorites like Taste the Nation, Pen15 and Love, Victor — as well as dropping 10 new (or mostly new, anyway) shows on us.

It's a pretty diverse bunch, as you'd expect from Hulu. And note that this doesn't even take into account things like the FX on Hulu endeavor, which has brought us such gems this year as Devs and Mrs. America.

Here's a look at what all is coming, when, and what it's all about.

Woke

Inspired by a true story, Keef (Lamorne Morris) is a Black cartoonist who's on the verge of success when he's wrongly stopped and held at gunpoint by the police. All too familiar.

But everything changes after that incident, including everyday objects seemingly coming to life around him in the most cartoony of ways.

Woke premiers on Hulu on on Sept. 9.

No Man's Land

This eight-episode drama takes us inside the Syrian civil war as seen by Antoine, a young French man looking for his estranged sister, whom he believes has been killed. Anoine joins up with a unit of female Kurdish fighters as they make their way through ISIS-controlled territory.

No Man’s Land stars Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry and James Purefoy alongside Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie.

No Man's Land premieres Nov. 18.

The Girl From Plainville

Elle Fanning (from Hulu's excellent The Great) stars as. Michelle Carter in this story inspired by the truth-life case (and Esquire story of the same name) of Carter and her relationship with Conrad Roy III, and the events that led to his committing suicide — and her being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Next Thing You Eat

James Beard Award-winning Chef (and no stranger to television) David Chang and a diverse cast of correspondents explore the changes of 2020 and how they affect our relationship with food, and of course how they've affected the restaurant business.

It's "an unflinching look at the challenges and opportunities ahead, including how our food is grown, who cooks it, how we pay for it, and whether or not deliciousness will fall by the wayside."

Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin. Martin Short. And Selena Gomez. This original comedy series follows three strangers obsessed with true crime — and they suddenly end up in the middle of one.

Eater's Guide to the World

You undoubtedly know the website Eater. This is its guide to the world.

Narrated by Maya Rudolph, this seven-episode series takes a look at some of the "most satisfying culinary destinations around the world." That'll include the Pacific Northwest, Casablanca, Tijuana and Costa Rica.

Eater's Guide to the World premieres on Nov. 11.

Monsterland

This eight-part anthology is based on the collection of s stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s "North American Lake Monsters."

You'll come across mermaids, fallen angels and other beasts in Monsterland.

The series stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter and Adepero Oduye.

Monsterland premieres on Oct. 2.

I Am Greta

The long-awaited documentary follows activist Greta Thunberg, who continues to lead school strikes in her native Sweden (and has done so since 2018) to bring awareness to the dire issue of climate change.

The doc follows her heroism and passion as her school-size protests grew worldwide attention for the teenager.

School strike week 103. The climate crisis doesn’t go on summer holiday, so we keep on protesting.#climatestrikeonline #StayAtHome #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #flattenthecurve #FaceTheClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/nsrgCGQIKHAugust 7, 2020

Animaniacs

At long last. We knew this one was going to happen for a while now, and now, more than two decades after its final episode, the animated series Animaniacs returns. (And, yes, with Steven Spielberg on board as an executive producer.)

The whole family is back, including Yakko and Wakko, and sister Dot.

And things are going to get crazy.

Still need more? Pinky and the Brain appear in all 13 episodes — doing the same thing they do every night: Try to take over the world.

The new Animaniacs premieres on Nov. 20,