When is LeVar Burton on Jeopardy?

The march of guest hosts continues across the Jeopardy! stage, months after the death of longtime leader Alex Trebek. And so far they've mostly been excellent, as seen in our absolutely-not-scientific rankings of the best Jeopardy! guest hosts.

But — and with all due respect to everyone who's come before and after — one upcoming guest host will hit the game with more excitement and anticipation than any of the others. (Yes, even Aaron Rodgers.)

So when will LeVar Burton be on Jeopardy!? Not for a little while still.

LeVar Burton is scheduled to make his guest host appearance on Jeopardy! from July 26 to July 30. Yes, that's a mere five days. He's not the only guest host with such a short run (which almost certainly has to do with his schedule), but it's still a shame to know that we'll only get Burton for one week's worth of shows, whereas other guest hosts have had more.

Ken Jennings, for instance, had a whopping seven weeks, from Jan. 4 to Feb. 19. Of course, he's got the longest winning streak in show history and also is a consulting producer. Most other guest hosts got a full two weeks — that's 10 shows — under their belts, too. But starting in July, the remaining hosts will only have a week of shows. Along with Burton, that includes George Stephanopoulos (July 12-16), Robin Roberts (July 19-23), David Faber (Aug. 2-6), and finally with Joe Buck (Aug. 9-13).

Jeopardy! is about to wrap up a two-week Tournament of Champions run, which has seen former champion Austin David "Buzzy" Cohen serving as host. That's notable because with him giving the answers, it means he's no longer eligible to compete. Cohen was dubbed "Mr. Personality by Trebek and was a fan favorite back in 2016. He won nearly $165,000 over nine games.

After that, we'll get back to the true celebrity guest hosts (sorry, Buzzy), starting with two weeks of actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik from May 31 to June 11. She'll be followed by two weeks of Savannah Guthrie of NBC News from June 14-25, then two weeks of CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta from June 28 to July 9.