Where to buy an Amazon Fire TV
It rhymes with ... Amazon
Now that you've decided on an Amazon Fire TV — and that's a perfectly good choice for anyone who's looking to cut the cord — it's time to decide where to get it.
We'll take the guesswork out of things for you.
Typically Amazon Fire TV is best purchased straight from Amazon . It retails for $69.99, but Amazon gives it sale prices a few times a year — it's been seen as low as $50.
Why buy from Amazon? Maybe you've got some Amazon credit laying around, so you can get a Fire TV dongle for even less. Or maybe you just want the ease of having your Amazon account (sans password) already attached to the Fire TV. That makes setup just a little bit easier.
So that's where we'd look first.
