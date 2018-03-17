Where to buy an Amazon Fire TV

Now that you've decided on an Amazon Fire TV — and that's a perfectly good choice for anyone who's looking to cut the cord — it's time to decide where to get it.

We'll take the guesswork out of things for you.

Typically Amazon Fire TV is best purchased straight from Amazon . It retails for $69.99, but Amazon gives it sale prices a few times a year — it's been seen as low as $50.

Why buy from Amazon? Maybe you've got some Amazon credit laying around, so you can get a Fire TV dongle for even less. Or maybe you just want the ease of having your Amazon account (sans password) already attached to the Fire TV. That makes setup just a little bit easier.

So that's where we'd look first.

Elsewhere, you can find it at Best Buy and Target .