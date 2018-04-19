Where to buy an Apple TV

So now that we've established which Apple TV you should buy — hint: there's only one — now it's time to figure out where you're going to buy it.

This is one of those times when price shopping is going to pay off, because you can get an Apple TV from all sorts of places. And because it's Apple we're talking about, you won't see a whole lot of swings in that price. So if anyone takes anything off the top end, take advantage of the sale.

Here are the quick links for the major U.S. retailers selling Apple TV:

And we're even seeing some of the streaming services give away an Apple TV for free if you sign up for service. That's not a bad deal at all. Because even if you're pre-paying for, say, three months of service, you could still end up with an new Apple TV at a pretty decent discount. And if you decide that, say, DirecTV isn't the service for you, you can switch without penalty once you've gotten your money's worth.

Ain't life without contracts grand?