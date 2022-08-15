Who got put on the block on Big Brother last night?

Social media rejoiced when they found out Taylor Hale was named the new Head of Household after winning the classic wall comp, but there was much confusion over who the HOH would be putting on the block this week on Big Brother season 24.

Taylor's The Leftovers allies felt that Jasmine would be an easy vote, as she is one of the remaining housemates not in the alliance and has been annoying the rest of the BB Motel residents with her #muffingate meltdown. But Taylor makes it known that she doesn't want to evict a fellow Black woman from the house, which her allies respect, so Jasmine was off the table.

That led to some pretty confusing strategizing from the first-time HOH. She had previously told fellow allies, Joseph and Kyle, that she wouldn't put them on the block, and also promised Indy and Alyssa—both of whom are not part of The Leftovers—the same. So she sets her sights on Terrance, who did not have her back during the Nicole blindside a few weeks back, but wants to put someone else up as a pawn. After initially (and misguidedly) planning to put up Monte or Turner, Taylor decides to use Indy to backdoor Terrance.

She gives Indy a head's up that this is her nomination plan, much to Indy's frustration. "She promised that she wouldn't put me or Alyssa on the block at all so it kind of surprised me but at the same time, I never trusted her 100%," Indy confesses.

"Being HOH is proving to be a lot harder than I thought," Taylor says. However, she ends up sticking to her guns and puts up Terrance and Indy during the nomination ceremony. "Indy, it's no surprise, we have the most distant relationship in the house," Taylor explains, also saying that she wants Terrance to play in the veto to prove to the rest of the house that they've been underestimating him.

Fans react to who got put on the block on Big Brother:

taylor hale being an icon for 12 seconds straight big brother 24 bb24 pic.twitter.com/IO4DyFZp7jAugust 15, 2022 See more

Taylor refusing to put Jasmine up but targeting Terrance just let's me know I once again Stanned with 100% accuracy #bigbrother24 #theleftovers #bb24 #Taylor #hoh #BB24livefeedsAugust 15, 2022 See more

Taylor Goody two shoe choices is a waste of her HOH. I’m so upset with her right now #bigbrother24 #bigbrother #BB24August 15, 2022 See more

I love Taylor but I need her to get it together this week lol #bb24 #bigbrother24August 15, 2022 See more

Taylor girl what are you doing Jasmine is right there if she were HOH she wouldn’t hesitate to put you up again #bigbrother #bigbrother24 #bb24August 15, 2022 See more

I love Taylor, but I hope a HoH Jasmine evicts her! I want her to realize just how stupid her move was! #BigBrother24August 15, 2022 See more

So Taylor nominated Indy and Terrance for eviction did she make the right decision? #bigbrother24 #BB24 @JCMoonves @BB_Updates @CBSBigBrotherAugust 15, 2022 See more

To anyone who doesn’t watch #BBLiveFeeds: This mess of who to choose & target for eviction has been going on ALL weekend & is STILL going on. It’s a MESS! #BB24 #BigBrother24 #BigBrother #BBLF #BB24LiveFeedsAugust 15, 2022 See more

Indy and Terrance being nominated #bb24 #bigbrother24 #bigbrother pic.twitter.com/qw4brtbvF4August 15, 2022 See more

The Leftovers is you main alliance. Put up ANYONE who isn’t in your main alliance! It’s not rocket science! #BigBrother24August 15, 2022 See more

Indy will put Taylor up in a heartbeat and so will Jasmine. #bigbrother24August 15, 2022 See more

I dont think I can rock with Taylor after all the stupid plans she has on who to put up. I am sorry. I am done. #bigbrother24August 15, 2022 See more