Jasmine's #muffingate meltdown on Big Brother has fans cracking up

There was more than one meltdown during Sunday night's episode of Big Brother season 24, with Daniel taking out his anger over his ally Nicole being evicted during the last episode on the rest of the housemates. But the main fallout was over Jasmine's muffin mystery, which viewers call "one of the funniest segments in Big Brother history."

Jasmine Davis, who has been dealing with (or milking) an ankle injury for the bulk of the season, was already in a salty mood during Sunday's episode after Kyle may or may not have hit her injured foot while passing her in the backyard. Her dramatic reaction to the not-so-encounter (TV replay showed that Kyle didn't actually even touch her) rubbed her Festie Bestie Matt Turner the wrong way—but he managed to figure out a way to get his revenge.

As a sweet treat for herself, Jasmine saved two muffins in a Zip-loc baggie for later—only to come back and find that someone in the Big Brother season 24 cast had eaten half of one of them. She then went on a desperate hunt to find out which offending housemate was the muffin culprit, with no one coming clean about their snack-time stealthiness. Jasmine even went so far as going to hobble over to the Diary Room and see if they can replay the footage so she can find out which houseguest did it. (They refuse.)

The mystery was solved, at least to viewers, when Turner revealed to Taylor that he was the one who ate the muffin, joking that it might have been the most expensive muffin he ever ate but that the move was worth it.

"We can’t trust Jasmine," Taylor told her The Leftovers ally.

"That's why I ate her muffin," Turner responded, in what will surely be one of the most-quoted moments of the season.

Baked goods weren't the only source of drama during the episode, which included a balance-beam HOH comp in which Michael, yet again, pulled out as the victor. And while for The Leftovers alliance, getting lone wolf Daniel out of the house would be the most obvious choice, Michael felt that putting Monte on the chopping block would be a smarter move for his personal game.

By the episode's end, Michael nominates Monte, Terrance and Joseph, with the option to backdoor Daniel if need be.

Fans react to Jasmine on Big Brother's muffin drama:

