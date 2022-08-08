Jasmine's #muffingate meltdown on Big Brother has fans cracking up
Jasmine on Big Brother spent Sunday's episode freaking out over baked goods—and fans are calling it "one of the funniest segments in Big Brother history"
There was more than one meltdown during Sunday night's episode of Big Brother season 24, with Daniel taking out his anger over his ally Nicole being evicted during the last episode on the rest of the housemates. But the main fallout was over Jasmine's muffin mystery, which viewers call "one of the funniest segments in Big Brother history."
Jasmine Davis, who has been dealing with (or milking) an ankle injury for the bulk of the season, was already in a salty mood during Sunday's episode after Kyle may or may not have hit her injured foot while passing her in the backyard. Her dramatic reaction to the not-so-encounter (TV replay showed that Kyle didn't actually even touch her) rubbed her Festie Bestie Matt Turner the wrong way—but he managed to figure out a way to get his revenge.
As a sweet treat for herself, Jasmine saved two muffins in a Zip-loc baggie for later—only to come back and find that someone in the Big Brother season 24 cast had eaten half of one of them. She then went on a desperate hunt to find out which offending housemate was the muffin culprit, with no one coming clean about their snack-time stealthiness. Jasmine even went so far as going to hobble over to the Diary Room and see if they can replay the footage so she can find out which houseguest did it. (They refuse.)
The mystery was solved, at least to viewers, when Turner revealed to Taylor that he was the one who ate the muffin, joking that it might have been the most expensive muffin he ever ate but that the move was worth it.
"We can’t trust Jasmine," Taylor told her The Leftovers ally.
"That's why I ate her muffin," Turner responded, in what will surely be one of the most-quoted moments of the season.
Baked goods weren't the only source of drama during the episode, which included a balance-beam HOH comp in which Michael, yet again, pulled out as the victor. And while for The Leftovers alliance, getting lone wolf Daniel out of the house would be the most obvious choice, Michael felt that putting Monte on the chopping block would be a smarter move for his personal game.
By the episode's end, Michael nominates Monte, Terrance and Joseph, with the option to backdoor Daniel if need be.
Fans react to Jasmine on Big Brother's muffin drama:
#bb24 jasmin is pissed... someone ate her muffin 😡🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/7AzYq2SN5FAugust 4, 2022
“Who ate the half?” is the new “Oh no, were you asleep?”💀#BB24 pic.twitter.com/25ds0a4rfFAugust 8, 2022
muffin gate has to be one of the funniest segments in big brother history #BB24August 8, 2022
jasmine frantically interrogating the whole house over a damn muffin while turner just silently resents the theft of the only food he can eat in the house... he will win big brother #BB24August 4, 2022
She was really going around the house for Half of muffin. HALF A MUFFIN #bb24 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/7VlSlzp0KuAugust 8, 2022
Turner to Jasmine #bb24 pic.twitter.com/gTzb4Pb4LGAugust 8, 2022
This muffin 😂😂 #bb24August 8, 2022
jasmine searching for the muffin man: #bb24 #bigbrother pic.twitter.com/BfSoHLpp7ZAugust 8, 2022
How did Turner become my favorite player in the course of a week? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/yycWrDcxbIAugust 4, 2022
Not jasmine like. Dead ass ‘who ate the half. #BB24August 8, 2022
JASMINE INTERRUPTING KYLYSSA TO ASK ABOUT THE MUFFIN I SCREAAAMED #bb24August 8, 2022
1/4 more of Jasmean’s muffin is missing 😭😭 J: I need to catch this muffin eater….I had a whole trap planned…If only she put this much effort into BIg Brother #bb24 pic.twitter.com/n1cPHVH8fGAugust 4, 2022
Turner is the best thing to come to Big Brother in a long time! Him wanting to rewind the tape because he swore Kyle didn’t touch Jasmine’s foot AND him eating her muffin! His facial expressions are Hilarious!!! #BB24August 8, 2022
i really only fr care about Miss Big Brother 24, The Muffin Man, & Attorney At Law 🫶🏽 #BB24 pic.twitter.com/wKmgYoJ29WAugust 5, 2022
Man tonight's episode of Big Brother was literally insane! It had action, drama, romance, betrayal, mystery, muffins, and of course Lays! 😱#BigBrother24 #BigBrother #BB24 #Lays #muffingateAugust 8, 2022
I hope when Big Brother is over on finale night.They show the video of Turner eating the muffin. #BB24August 8, 2022
"...and thats why I ate the muffin." is going to become an ICONIC Big Brother line. #BB24August 8, 2022
“Joolie, you look preetier than a muffin een a ziplock” #muffingate #bb24 pic.twitter.com/kXsJcZIo4nAugust 8, 2022
#bb24 @CBSBigBrother #bigbrother24 #bigbrother #Jasmin is so dramatic. Her foot and her muffin need to be evicted. Jasmin: pic.twitter.com/Ziff7CJyrtAugust 8, 2022
the biggest move jasmine has made this summer was the interrogation of every houseguest (especially joseph and turner) about her muffin. #BB24 #bb24 #bigbrother #BigBrotherAugust 7, 2022
This muffin segment is SO MUCH MORE ENTERTAINING than all the showmance waste of time we’ve gotten. More funny segments like this please @CBSBigBrother #BB24August 8, 2022
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.
