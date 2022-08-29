Who is on the block this week on Big Brother? 'The Leftovers are done'

"The Leftovers are done," one housemate utters by the end of Sunday night's episode. Seeing who is on the block this week on Big Brother is proof.

Episode 22 of Big Brother season 24 picks up directly after the reunion of the "Big Brochella" and "Dyre Fest" attendees, following the Split House evictions that resulted in both Jasmine and Joseph going home. Upon realizing that her close friend and ally Joseph was sent packing without even a goodbye, Taylor is distraught. "It's like, I couldn't even hug the guy? I've had someone that I care about so much taken away from me."

For other housemates, particularly Kyle, Joseph's departure offers up a convenient scapegoat as to who spilled the beans about The Leftovers alliance. However, not everyone was buying what Kyle was selling. "It wouldn't surprise me if Kyle takes this opportunity to spin whatever narrative he thinks will benefit him the most," says his ally Michael.

In fact, there is overall confusion over whether The Leftovers alliance is even still in place, as the "Big Brochella" members of the alliance (Michael, Brittany, Taylor and Monte) aren't aware that the "Dyre Fest" members (Terrance, Kyle, Alyssa and Turner) created a new and separate alliance, the After Party, during their time outside this week.

When Turner wins the Head of Household comp — a tiny stacking game where they have to stack mini cans of energy drinks with tweezers — he's got a tough choice as to who to nominate this week.

"I formed the After Party while at Dyre Fest, but being back inside with the Leftovers, I realize I'm aligned with everybody," he confesses. "No matter what I do, I'm gonna make some enemies. So now I just have to prioritize what's best for my game."

Kyle's standing is safe — we find out that he and Turner have a final-two alliance — but the rest of the house is scrambling to figure out where Turner's loyalties lie. Monte tells Turner that Taylor, Brittany and Michael have a mini alliance within The Leftovers, so they shift their focus to The Pound, the pre-Leftovers union they created with Kyle and Joseph.

"At the end of the day, The Leftovers are over for me and now it's all about my dogs in The Pound," Monte says.

During the nomination ceremony, HOH Turner ends up putting Taylor and Brittany on the block. "I love you as people but Joseph said Taylor asked to go into a final three with you two. I felt left out over a final three, so this is what I thought was best for my game," Turner explains his reasoning.

"I just feel confused. Like Joseph was my very close friend, I don't understand how he could be so committed to protecting the two of us and then after being voted out by someone, tell that person information to hurt the people that he's protected this whole time," Taylor says tearfully.

"He might've just said The Leftovers are done, fend for yourself," Brittany says.

"It's so blatantly obvious that they're lying. Do you think I'm stupid?" Michael says. "He's drawn a line in the sand. The Leftovers are done."

