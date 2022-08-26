Was Joseph from Big Brother voted out during this week's double eviction?

Thursday night's episode of Big Brother season 24 saw the first double eviction of the season and with it came plenty of drama — outside, at least.

The "Big Brochella" crew of Michael, Taylor, Brittany, Monte and Jasmine had a pretty easy go of it when it came to their eviction ceremony this week. With Head of Household Michael and nominees Monte and Jasmine unable to vote, only Brittany and Taylor could weigh in on who would be sent packing, and they unsurprisingly chose the one housemate not in their The Leftovers alliance: Jasmine. 

"I'm not completely shocked...but I really did start to believe that Monte was a bigger threat than I was," Jasmine told host Julie Chen during her exit interview, revealing that she felt most betrayed by her ally Alyssa because she gave up intel to other members of the house. 

Things weren't so smooth sailing outside at "Dyre Fest," with HOH Terrance using his power of veto to save Turner and put up Kyle against Joseph. "Even though I put Kyle up, I'm definitely more nervous about Joseph in this game," Terrance revealed. "His bromance with Monte is definitely a lot stronger than any showmance. They call themselves MoJo!"

Joseph tries to give Terrance info about Kyle birthing The Leftovers alliance, but it's for naught: when he is called up into the Diary Room, Terrance creates a brand-new alliance with Kyle, Alyssa and Turner, called The After Party. "It is like Lord of the Flies out here right now," Turner says. "The people at Brochella have no idea the type of savages the Dyre Fest attendees have turned into."

During the "Dyre Fest" eviction ceremony, Alyssa and Turner vote to evict Joseph. When asked about Kyle's gameplay, Joseph said in his exit interview: "It's not a game I wanted to play. I took the harder route going forward. I tried to keep some form of my moral compass in line. I should have done a better job. I should have seen it coming."

By the episode's end, the Split House twist has ended and the "Big Brochella" and "Dyre Fest" groups have reunited in the BB Motel. Stay tuned for Sunday's episode to find out who is the new Head of Household. 

