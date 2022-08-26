Was Joseph from Big Brother voted out during this week's double eviction?

Thursday night's episode of Big Brother season 24 saw the first double eviction of the season and with it came plenty of drama — outside, at least.

The "Big Brochella" crew of Michael, Taylor, Brittany, Monte and Jasmine had a pretty easy go of it when it came to their eviction ceremony this week. With Head of Household Michael and nominees Monte and Jasmine unable to vote, only Brittany and Taylor could weigh in on who would be sent packing, and they unsurprisingly chose the one housemate not in their The Leftovers alliance: Jasmine.

"I'm not completely shocked...but I really did start to believe that Monte was a bigger threat than I was," Jasmine told host Julie Chen during her exit interview, revealing that she felt most betrayed by her ally Alyssa because she gave up intel to other members of the house.

Things weren't so smooth sailing outside at "Dyre Fest," with HOH Terrance using his power of veto to save Turner and put up Kyle against Joseph. "Even though I put Kyle up, I'm definitely more nervous about Joseph in this game," Terrance revealed. "His bromance with Monte is definitely a lot stronger than any showmance. They call themselves MoJo!"

Joseph tries to give Terrance info about Kyle birthing The Leftovers alliance, but it's for naught: when he is called up into the Diary Room, Terrance creates a brand-new alliance with Kyle, Alyssa and Turner, called The After Party. "It is like Lord of the Flies out here right now," Turner says. "The people at Brochella have no idea the type of savages the Dyre Fest attendees have turned into."

During the "Dyre Fest" eviction ceremony, Alyssa and Turner vote to evict Joseph. When asked about Kyle's gameplay, Joseph said in his exit interview: "It's not a game I wanted to play. I took the harder route going forward. I tried to keep some form of my moral compass in line. I should have done a better job. I should have seen it coming."

By the episode's end, the Split House twist has ended and the "Big Brochella" and "Dyre Fest" groups have reunited in the BB Motel. Stay tuned for Sunday's episode to find out who is the new Head of Household.

Fans react to the eviction of Joseph from Big Brother:

Joseph is one of the most humble and loyal players to have played Big Brother…🥰🥺#bb24August 26, 2022 See more

I think this was an unnecessary public betrayal by Turner. Publicly invalidating Joseph to the other houseguests when he could have opted to stay silent isn’t great for jury votes. Knowing how convincing Joseph is, I wouldn’t want to send him to the Jury House disliking me #BB24August 26, 2022 See more

joseph was truly amazing. inside and out. he was kind and caring. he held his head up high when he left and went out with class. joseph is the heart and soul of big brother 24. i have so much love for him. he will watch the after party come to jury week after week. #BB24August 26, 2022 See more

Joseph is probably one of the nicest people to ever play Big Brother. My heart broke a little bit tonight. #BB24August 26, 2022 See more

This twist was one of my least fav things to ever happen in big brother bc Joseph would’ve made it so far #bb24August 26, 2022 See more

Let’s all vote for Joseph for Americas favorite houseguest 🤞🏼✨ #bigbrother pic.twitter.com/FY5XWUwVxAAugust 26, 2022 See more

It would be awesome if @JosephAbdinBB24 & #Taylor TIED for #AFP on finale night of #BB24 so that they would have to celebrate in surprise together. #bigbrother @CBSBigBrother @BBLiveUpdaters @maximusmom13 @RobHasApodcast #Joseph #BB pic.twitter.com/kCTUQpgbaHAugust 26, 2022 See more

Imma need a battle back for Joseph. Plz and thx @CBSBigBrotherAugust 26, 2022 See more

Anyone who says that Turner should have voted out Kyle and that Joseph was better for his game doesn’t understand the core game of Big Brother. This isn’t about your favs. It’s about each individual hgs’ games. They’re not playing for you. #bb24August 26, 2022 See more

@CBSBigBrother YALL ARE TRASH FOR HAVING JOSEPH LIVE LIKE THAT WITH THOSE LOSERS FOR A WEEK. THEY DESERVED IT AND HE DID NOT. #bb24August 26, 2022 See more

joseph will fr go down as one of my favorite big brother houseguests ever. i cant wait to see what he does from here 🫶🏽🤍 @JosephAbdinBB24 #bb24August 26, 2022 See more

Yea this Joseph backyard meeting didn't help him, i don't think it was super impressive arguments, not very well thought out, just reacting to being betrayed. Not realizing people were going to call him out for lying too, which he did, that's #bigbrother #bb24 #bigbrother24August 26, 2022 See more

at the end of the day Joseph is a successful lawyer, a loyal friend , and has an amazing heart. kyle couldn’t buy any of that for $750,000. #bb24 #bigbrother24 #BigBrotherAugust 26, 2022 See more

I am LIVID. Joseph deserved better Big Brother! #bb24August 26, 2022 See more