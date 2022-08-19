Big Brother 2 hour episode introduces a twist that completely changes the game

Host Julie Chen promised that Thursday's Big Brother 2 hour episode would be the "biggest, most action-packed eviction night ever" and while they were some lags (those silly punishments ate up some precious minutes of the HOH comp), it did introduce an unprecedented twist that will totally upend the housemates' game.

The episode picks up right after the nomination ceremony, where we found out who got put on the block this week on Big Brother season 24: Terrance and Indy. After much back-and-forth in The Leftovers alliance over whether Alyssa would be put up as a replacement nominee, in retaliation for her stealing Taylor's London trip prize in Wednesday's episode, POV winner Kyle decides to put his showmance with Alyssa over his alliance and announces that he's going to keep the nominees the same.

"This was a tough decision but for me personally, it doesn't make sense to use the power of veto on either of you," Kyle tells Indy and Terrance.

During the live eviction, Indy is knocked out with a vote of seven to one, with only Michael sympathetically voting for Terrance so she doesn't leave on a unanimous vote. "Whenever you get home, you will see that I gave my best to each of you and I hope you guys really regret this," she tells the house upon her departure.

Was she surprised by her eviction? "I was not comfortable but I was really fine about my game. I had really good people around me that I thought I could trust...but this voting shows me that I may have chosen the wrong people to have around me," Indy tells Julie in her eviction interview, singling out her Five Swatters ally Kyle.

And now for the big twist. Julie tells the housemates: "The Big Brother game is about to completely change. You are about to experience a week of Big Brother like it has never been played in over 20 years of this game. Get ready for the Split House twist."

What does the Split House twist entail? "There will be two games of Big Brother being played simultaneously and separately. Tonight, two Heads of Household will be crowned. One HOH will live inside the house this week with four other houseguests playing one Big Brother game at 'Big Brochella," Julie explains. A second HOH along with the remaining four houseguests will be living in the backyard all week long, playing their own game at 'Dire Fest.'

The two groups will have no contact for an entire week. Both Big Brochella and Dire Fest will have their own nominations, their own veto competition and meeting, and their own vote and eviction. Yes, that means two houseguests will be sent to jury in a double eviction next week.

The HOH comp determines not only who will be the two Heads of Household but also where everyone will be sleeping for the next week. In a "Where is Waldo?"-esque picture game, frontrunner Michael comes out victorious yet again as the Big Brochella HOH, with Terrance a close second as the Dire Fest HOH. Each HOH is personally picking who they want in their "house," which we will find out during Sunday night's episode.

