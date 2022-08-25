What happened on Big Brother last night? 'I'm heartbroken. Kyle betrayed me'

What happened on Big Brother last night? A major alliance crumbled, that's what. 

The double-eviction Split House twist has had a calamitous effect on The Leftovers, the seven-person alliance that housemate Kyle Capener cooked up early on in Big Brother season 24. And it's ironically Kyle who is the cause of the alliance's demise. 

While Michael, Taylor, Brittany, Monte and Jasmine play "Big Brochella" in the BB Motel, Kyle along with Terrance, Turner, Joseph and Alyssa are playing "Dyre Fest" in the backyard. Inside, Head of Household Michael had put up Jasmine and Monte; outdoors, HOH Terrance had nominated Joseph and Turner, after Kyle had informed him of the entire Leftovers alliance to keep himself and his showmance partner Alyssa safe this week. 

"The ultimate move is Kyle. I just need you to win veto, that's it," Terrance tells Joseph, but it's all lies. "Joseph, you are my absolute main target," Terrance confesses in the Diary Room. 

During the indoor veto comp — hosted by "everyone's favorite houseguest from Big Brother 23," Tiffany Mitchell — Brittany wins the classic counting competition and nabs the golden power of veto, a boost for The Leftovers as ally Michael is also this week's "Big Brochella" HOH. "We're in full power, full control and it feels good," Taylor says of The Leftovers' standing in the game this week. 

But what's happening outside is an entirely different story: the target on Joseph's back isn't sitting well with The Leftovers allies, who want Alyssa out and view Kyle's continued protection of her as a betrayal. "If Alyssa comes back, we know who would be responsible for that," Michael tells the allies. "He'll do it to one of us next." 

"Kyle already showed a willingness to go against The Leftovers last week so if Joseph is not coming back to the house this week and he had anything to do with it, then that's pretty much BB suicide," Monte says. 

During the Dyre Fest group's veto comp — in which players have to stack and transfer styrofoam containers — HOH Terrance pulls out a win, giving him ultimate control over who is on the block this week. "I am so happy Terrance won...now I just have to keep the nominations the same," Kyle says. 

Terrance, however, spills to Joseph that his "ally" Kyle threw him under the bus to protect Alyssa and told him everything about The Leftovers alliance. "I'm heartbroken. Kyle betrayed me...I have literally been played for a fool."

During the two separate veto meetings, Brittany decides not to use the power of veto and keeps the indoor nominees of Jasmine and Monte the same, but Terrance switches things up outside and uses the POV on Turner. His replacement nominee? Kyle. 

"These kids have been spilling secrets all over the place," Terrance says. "I'm just driving the bus and these fools are just throwing each other under it!"

"Terrance putting Kyle on the block next to me is the glimmer of hope I needed...I'm not a fighter but if you punch me first, I'm gonna hit back and I don't miss," Joseph says.

