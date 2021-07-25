'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' fans in stitches as contestant makes HUGE first question blunder

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire fans were shocked after last night's episode twist.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire fans were left speechless last night when contestant Conor Kim made a massive game show error while answering his first question.

Despite the fact Conor has managed to get through the selection process and make it into the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire hot seat opposite host Jeremy Clarkson, he somehow got off to a VERY bad start.

Fans of the long-running game show will know that the questions start off easy and progressively get harder as the contestants work their way to answering the million-pound question.

However, the fact that the first question is meant to be the easiest one didn't stop Conor from having to use a lifeline.

Conor was squirming at the thought of his blunder being shown on national TV! (Image credit: ITV)

Conor looked horrified as his first question came onto the screen, which read 'Which Keith found fame as a member of the Rolling Stones?'

While Conor knew it wasn't Keith Lemon or Keith Urban, he was hilariously stuck choosing between Keith Richards and Keith Chegwin.

Most people know that the legendary Keith Richards is the answer Conor needed, but he wasn't sure and had to use his 'ask the host' lifeline.

Jeremy couldn't believe that Conor didn't know the answer to the easiest question of the night. (Image credit: ITV)

Embarrassed that he didn't know the answer to the very first question, Connor cringed, "This is going to be on TV forever!"

Of course, Jeremy got the right answer and got Conor through to the £200 question... only for him to get stuck again!

This time he needed to say which polite and old-fashioned phrase is used to say someone is going to the toilet... but Conor got stuck and had to go 50/50.

Fans couldn't believe what was happening and took to social media to share their thoughts...

They was laughing at this guy on who wants to be a millionaire at the start as he didn’t know Keith Richards was in the Rolling Stones and he’s just walked away with £125k 🤣 well played 👏🏻July 24, 2021 See more

Nah as if the guy on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was torn between Keith Richards and Keith Chegwin for who was in the Rolling StonesJuly 24, 2021 See more

There’s a bloke on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire who’s contemplating whether Keith Chegwin is a member of the Rolling Stones.“Even the crew are laughing” says Jeremy ClarksonJuly 24, 2021 See more

Conor Kim on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 😂😂😂😂 unbelievable @JeremyClarksonJuly 24, 2021 See more

Conor might have had a bumpy start to this Who Wants to Be a Millionaire journey, but somehow he went on to totally smash the next few questions and went home with £125,000!

As Jeremey said as Conor went home with a huge sum of cash in his pocket, "You will be remembered for many years!"

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire returns to ITV on Saturday at 8.30pm.