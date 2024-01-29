Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers spot huge error that cost contestant thousands

Jeremy Clarkson is back hosting a new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 2024 viewers have singled out one of this week's contestants for making a classic error in the hot seat.

After a short hiatus away from our screens, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returned on Sunday, January 28, 2024, with Jeremy Clarkson on hand to guide more contestants through the competition

After our first contestant walked away with £16,000, our second Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? 2024 contestant was space engineer, Neil Monteiro, from Cardiff.

Having set his second safety net at £8,000 (which shocked Clarkson!), Neil made it to question eleven: "Which is the only one of these football teams England has beaten at a men's FIFA World Cup Finals tournament?"

The four choices were Brazil, Italy, Argentina, and Spain. Neil decided to reason the answer first, going back over recent match-ups to see what he remembered. Having all but settled on Spain as the correct answer, he then decided to use one of his two remaining lifelines: Ask the Audience, as he wasn't 100% confident it was the right answer.

Having just explained why he thought the answer was Spain (when the real answer was Argentina), it's unsurprising that the voting result came back 52% in favor of the wrong answer Neil had settled on... and this is the slip-up viewers have singled him out for online.

"Never talk through your options before asking the audience #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire 101", one viewer wrote tweeted.

Not the best strategy to spend 5 minutes telling the audience it’s Spain then ask them what they think the answer is. #whowantstobeamillionaireJanuary 28, 2024 See more

Never lead the audience before asking for their opinion. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaireJanuary 28, 2024 See more

And that’s why you should never say what you think before you ask the audience #whowantstobeamillionaire #wwtbamJanuary 28, 2024 See more

Don’t say I think it’s Spain then ask the audience they will just say what you’ve said if they don’t know #whowantstobeamillionaireJanuary 28, 2024 See more

Neil's slip-up cost him £56,000, as he'd set his safety net that low and ended up leaving with just £8,000 in his pocket, a sum which he nevertheless said he was 'very happy' with before he left.

There was just enough time after Neil left for Jeremy Clarkson to invite a third contestant into the chair. After another Fastest Finger First question, Birmingham-based surgeon Mo Ghallab joined Clarkson in the chair.

He quickly made his way through several of the early questions; unfortunately, the dreaded klaxon sounded after he answered the £4,000 question, so we'll have to wait till next weekend to see whether Mo will bag the grand prize or not!

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 2024 continues Sundays at 8 pm on ITV1. You can stream past episodes on ITVX. And if you're looking for even more top shows to watch, check out our recommendations for the best ITV dramas we think you should be streaming right now.