Why has Coronation Street been cancelled?
Why has Coronation Street been cancelled? Corrie fans have been left baffled by schedule changes.
Soap fans have been left wondering why Coronation Street has been cancelled after it failed to air in the usual slots this week.
Regular viewers know that Coronation Street usually airs on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening on ITV1, however, this week things have been a little different.
Fans panicked when they tuned in on Monday, January 9 to find there was live FA Cup football on after Emmerdale, instead of Coronation Street.
The episode had in fact been aired a night early, showing on Sunday, January 8 at 7 pm instead.
But now there is confusion about when the next episode of the soap will air... but don't worry we have got you covered.
When is the next episode of Coronation Street on?
The next episode of Coronation Street will air tonight, Wednesday, January 11 in the usual time slot of 8 pm. From today onwards the soap will return to its usual scheduling, which will come as a relief to fans.
As always viewers can catch up on episodes at any time on the new ITV streaming platform, ITVX.
Sunday night's Coronation Street saw Gemma telling Mrs. York that either she agrees to introduce BSL to the curriculum or they’ll report her to the police for kidnapping, while the police questioned Max Turner about his involvement with Griff’s gang but released him without charge.
Meanwhile, tonight's Coronation Street sees Daisy Midgeley planning to go to an event at a hotel where a top DJ is playing. Hoping to try and get him for the wedding she tells Daniel that she still wants to get married in May, but when he quickly rains on her parade, she takes it upon herself to flirt with the DJ and make Daniel jealous.
Also, expecting the first drug delivery, Jacob is stressed when a party of police officers arrive for a retirement party with their sniffer dog in tow, while Max meets up with Lauren who tells him that she’s going to stay with her Mum in Devon and that he should come too. What will he decide?
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.