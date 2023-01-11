Why has Coronation Street been cancelled?

Coronation Street fans are confused about when the next episode is on.

Soap fans have been left wondering why Coronation Street has been cancelled after it failed to air in the usual slots this week.

Regular viewers know that Coronation Street usually airs on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening on ITV1, however, this week things have been a little different.

Fans panicked when they tuned in on Monday, January 9 to find there was live FA Cup football on after Emmerdale, instead of Coronation Street.

The episode had in fact been aired a night early, showing on Sunday, January 8 at 7 pm instead.

But now there is confusion about when the next episode of the soap will air... but don't worry we have got you covered.

Jacob is in hot water in tonight's Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

When is the next episode of Coronation Street on?

The next episode of Coronation Street will air tonight, Wednesday, January 11 in the usual time slot of 8 pm. From today onwards the soap will return to its usual scheduling, which will come as a relief to fans.

As always viewers can catch up on episodes at any time on the new ITV streaming platform, ITVX.

Daisy gets flirty, but will she cheat on Daniel? (Image credit: ITV)

Sunday night's Coronation Street saw Gemma telling Mrs. York that either she agrees to introduce BSL to the curriculum or they’ll report her to the police for kidnapping, while the police questioned Max Turner about his involvement with Griff’s gang but released him without charge.

Meanwhile, tonight's Coronation Street sees Daisy Midgeley planning to go to an event at a hotel where a top DJ is playing. Hoping to try and get him for the wedding she tells Daniel that she still wants to get married in May, but when he quickly rains on her parade, she takes it upon herself to flirt with the DJ and make Daniel jealous.

Also, expecting the first drug delivery, Jacob is stressed when a party of police officers arrive for a retirement party with their sniffer dog in tow, while Max meets up with Lauren who tells him that she’s going to stay with her Mum in Devon and that he should come too. What will he decide?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.