After making the jump to ABC from Fox, 9-1-1 season 7 has been making waves in its new home. The three-part season premiere made a huge splash and brought in enough viewers to lead network executives to give the Ryan Murphy, Bran Falchuk and Tim Minear series a speedy season 8 renewal. But if you're looking for a new episode, you won't find one for a while. So why is 9-1-1 not new tonight, April 18?

9-1-1 season 7 will return with new episodes on May 2, and as you'll see below it's going to be a big episode that fans have been waiting for.

Instead of a new episode on April 18, ABC will air the first three episodes of 9-1-1 season 7 together beginning at 8 pm ET/PT. This is a great time to get caught up on the thrilling season season premiere episodes if you didn't catch them the first time around.

As we mentioned, the show will return with new episodes in May. Take a look at the episode description for the May 2 episode, "There Goes the Groom": "After years of anticipation, Maddie and Chimney's long-awaited wedding day arrives; when the groom mysteriously vanishes, the 118 races against time to ensure he doesn't miss the most crucial day of his life."

Yes, it's time for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) to finally tie the knot. Of course, nothing about their trip to the altar has been ordinary so don't expect their nuptials to go smoothly. In fact, the hints in the episode description reveal that the next new episode will be a roller coaster ride.

Like so many network shows, 9-1-1 season 7 will be a shorter-than-usual season due to production delays as a result of the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild strikes. Thankfully, 9-1-1 has been given the green light for a new season so that means writers are busy getting scripts ready so that production can begin soon. Keep checking back for more details about 9-1-1 season 8 as they become available.

9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.