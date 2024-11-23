Why Saturday Night Live is not new tonight, November 23

Live from New York it’s… college football? Saturday night is going to look a little different this week, November 23, on NBC, as there will not be a new episode of Saturday Night Live season 50. Nor will there be any rerun of the late-night sketch comedy show. Instead, NBC’s Saturday night lineup is going to be dominated by college football.

Starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT NBC is airing the college football game between Army and Notre Dame that is being played at Yankee Stadium in New York. That will then roll immediately into a game between USC and UCLA in Los Angeles that is set to kick off at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT. The game will run over Saturday Night Live’s usual time slot of 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT.

This is actually the start of a two-week break for Saturday Night Live, as there is no new episode airing on Saturday, November 30, either (though a rerun is going to play in the show’s 11:30 pm time slot). The next new episode of Saturday Night Live is going to be on December 7, featuring Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal as the host and musical guest Shaboozey.

But if you’re in need of some SNL content this week, NBC is going to air A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 27, at 9 pm ET/PT, which will feature famous Thanksgiving-themed sketches from over the show’s run. You can also stream any SNL episode, from the most recent episode that aired on November 16 that featured Charli XCX to all the way back to the very first Saturday Night Live episode, on-demand on Peacock if you’re a subscriber.

Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th season in 2024/2025. In addition to a handful of specials that are expected to air in 2025, part of that celebration has included the new movie Saturday Night, which depicts the hectic 90 minutes before the show’s premiere in 1975. You can watch Saturday Night at home right now, including watching the first eight minutes of the movie online for free.

Hopefully, some combination of SNL on Peacock or Saturday Night can help tide you over until Saturday Night Live returns with a new episode on December 7.