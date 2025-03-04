Why The Rookie is not new tonight, March 4

For those who were wondering what would happen next for John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the rest of the officers in The Rookie season 7, it looks as if ABC is calling you to exercise a little patience. A new episode of the hit series is not airing tonight, March 4. As for the reason, that boils down to a special event.

Starting at 9 pm ET, ABC is airing President Donald Trump’s address to Congress. This will be his first major speech since being reelected, and it’s expected he’ll use the opportunity to lay out his future vision and agenda for the country. Immediately following his address, the Democratic response will be offered by Michigan’s new senator, Elissa Slotkin. All in all, it’s anticipated that the special event will encompass two hours of primetime on the East Coast before transitioning into the local news at 11 pm, followed by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Out West, the address starts at 6 pm PT, followed by a repeat episode of Will Trent season 3.

Speaking of Will Trent, the series is also not airing a new episode on March 4. So if you were hoping to see what new case Will (Ramon Rodriguez) and the team work on next to solve, you’ll again have to exercise some patience.

Thankfully, Will Trent season 3 and The Rookie season 7 will pick up airing new episodes on March 11. For Will Trent, the episode titled “This Kid’s Gonna Be Alright” airs at 8 pm ET/PT. Here is a synopsis for the episode: “Will and Faith dive into the high-profile murder of a famous rapper, uncovering a web of corruption stretching beyond the music industry. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate an underground swinger’s club, where nothing is quite as it seems.”

And for The Rookie, the episode titled “The Kiss” airs at 9 pm ET/PT. Here is a brief synopsis for the episode: “The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina takes on her first case with Bailey’s help.”

For those still wanting to get their Tuesday fix of The Rookie or Will Trent, you can rewatch any previously aired episode of the shows on Hulu.