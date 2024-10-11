Will there be a Paramount Plus Black Friday deal in 2024?

Like most other things you can spend money on, streaming services often enjoy tempting discounts through Black Friday deals towards the end of the year, especially on streaming services you might be curious about testing out. So people who’ve heard about its might selection of new crime TV shows or classic movies might be wondering if Paramount Plus could see a Black Friday deal.

Black Friday 2024 falls on Friday, November 29 this year, though over the last few years the sales have grown to envelope the entirety of November, so we‘ll likely see discounts begin during the month. Fans of movies and TV shows will see loads of deals on things they want like TVs, soundbars, DVD box sets, gifts… and perhaps Paramount Plus too?

Paramount Plus, formerly CBS All Access, is the streaming home of everything made by Paramount-owned studios and channels. The company owns massive franchises like Star Trek, Mission Impossible and the programming in the Taylor Sheridan-verse, and is popular for fans of these as well as the Paramount Plus free trials which are on offer.

This might not be news to you if you’re looking for a Paramount Plus Black Friday deal though — you instead want to know whether you can save money on the streaming service. With Black Friday still quite a ways out, we can’t say for sure just yet, but we can make some predictions based on precedent. So let's take a look as to whether there will be a Paramount Plus deal over Black Friday.

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Paramount Plus subscriptions?

In the last few years, Paramount Plus has remained one of the reliable streaming services when it comes to Black Friday deals.

Over Black Friday last year, the basic-level Paramount Plus plan was reduced to $1.99 for your first three months (down from $5.99 normally). The previous year, the deal was even better with 50% offered off the annual prices of the two different subscription tiers.

Due to that changing offer between the years, it’s hard to predict exactly what deal we’ll see on a Paramount Plus subscription — at other times of the year the streamer has offered an extended free trial period, so that’s another option we could see.

But other than the style of deal itself, I feel confident saying that there will probably be a Black Friday deal on Paramount Plus.

Will there be more Black Friday Paramount deals?

Disregarding for a moment the prospect of a Black Friday deal on Paramount Plus, many might be wondering whether the company will do discounts on other items.

Due to it owning many beloved franchises, people could be hoping to find deals on things like DVDs, collectibles, decorations or clothing done by Paramount.

Luckily such items will be in supply, and will probably see lots of discounts too — Black Friday encompasses sales in many different markets. DVDs and Blu-Rays are certainly a commonly-reduced item, especially for box sets, but toys, video games, clothes and basically everything else you could envisage will probably be just as reduced.