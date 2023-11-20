'Witty' Cat Deeley linked to Holly Willoughby's old job on This Morning

Could Cat Deeley become This Morning's regular co host?

Cat Deeley could be in the running to take over from Holly Willoughby full-time after she presented This Morning for three days.

Cat Deeley joined Rylan Clark on presenting duties, while regular co-host Josie Gibson is taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2023.

Her stint on the magazine show seemed to go down well with fans, and now reports are suggesting she's been in high demand and producers are interested in getting her involved in the show on a more regular basis.

According to The Sun, sources at ITV claimed producers have been keen to get Cat on the sofa “for a while” after Holly quit last month.

A source said: "She takes live TV in her stride and is really witty and personable with guests. She’s comfortable interviewing both pop stars and politicians.

They added: "Cat would be a safe captain to steady the ship."

Meanwhile, another insider suggested to the publication that Cat might present alongside her husband, comedian Patrick Kielty, and that the broadcaster might be open to considering another married couple.

An insider reportedly told the site: “Cat and Pat has a great ring to it. A married couple hosting This Morning again would be the dream , although to just have Cat would be perfect too."

Cat Deeley is well known for hosting shows like Fame Academy and Stars in Their Eyes, in the 2000s, and has recently presented So You Think You Can Dance on FOX in the US.

Cat Deeley presenting So You Think You Can Dance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But she has not yet confirmed if she is interested in hosting This Morning in a regular slot, leaving fans wondering if she is considering it.

During her third day as host, she said: "It's kind of my last day today, you're finishing me off, that's it, I'm done. I'm done, I'm cooked, I'm done. I'm going home and I'm taking my mug with me!"

However, Wednesday's co-host Craig Doyle joked: "Ah, you'll be back Deeley, you'll be back!"

To which Cat cryptically said: "Do you think? We've got a very busy show for you today."

Earlier this year, Holly Willoughby quit This Morning after 14 years, saying she had made the decision for her and her family. She went on to thank the crew, presenters, and guests in her statement.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.