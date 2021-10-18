‘Y: The Last Man’ cancelled at FX, looking for new home

Is this the end of the road for Y: The Last Man? The sci-fi series adapted from a popular comic book has been cancelled by FX on Hulu, but showrunner Eliza Clark says that she and the Y: The Last Man team are committed to finding a new home for the show.

Y: The Last Man debuted on FX on Hulu in September and is currently eight episodes into its 10 episode first season. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where all beings with a Y chromosome have mysteriously died, save for one, Yorick. As people try to rebuild this new world, they also attempt to figure out why Yorick managed to survive.

The show was adapted from the comic book by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The stars of the show include Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Ben Schnetzer and Olivia Thirlby.

Clark shared the news of the show’s cancellation at FX on Hulu via Twitter , saying:

“Y: The Last Man is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity. We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production. Producers, writers, directors, cinematographers, production design, costume design, stunt coordination and more. It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.”

To that last sentence, Clark says that she is committed to finding a new home for Y: The Last Man season 2, saying that there is plenty more story left to tell.

Many TV shows have found second lives after cancellation on their original network/platform, typically driven by a wave of fan support. Some recent examples include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer, Cobra Kai and Manifest. Only time will tell if Y: The Last Man will also get another chance.

Before it can find a new home for season 2, the first season of Y: The Last Man has to wrap up. After premiering its first three episodes on FX on Hulu Sept. 13, the show has been releasing new episodes weekly, with its episode eight, “Ready. Aim. Fire.”, debuting on Oct. 18.