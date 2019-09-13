You can now watch Sling TV in Apple's Safari browser

What you need to know • Previously, you couldn't watch Sling TV on th Safari Browser. • Now you can. • And all was right in the world.

If you're a Sling TV subscriber and a Mac OS user and have long been wondering why you couldn't watch the former on the latter's built in web browser (and to be fair, I had no idea you couldn't), be advised: You can now watch Sling TV on a Safari browser.

And, well, that's it. You'll need to be running Safari desktop 11.1 or higher. And you'll need a Sling TV account. And you'll need to sign in and click "Watch now." And then you'll just need to start watching. But after all that, you're good to go.

This is the part of the post in which we'd probably go on for a bit about the internet and interoperability, because it's more than a little crazy that you couldn't actually watch Sling TV — the largest of the live streaming services — on Apple's desktop browser. (I'm a Chrome user, in case you haven't guessed by now.) But apparently that was the case, and apparently that no longer is the case. (And in any case, our pal Dieter Bohn already said it really well .)