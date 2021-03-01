YouTube TV adds MLB.TV for $25 a month or $130 for the season

YouTube TV has added MLB.TV as an optional premium add-on, giving subscribers the opportunity to watch out-of-market games for the 2021 Major League Baseball season. You can opt to pay monthly, which costs $24.99 after a free seven-day trial. Or you can pay $129.99 for the entirety of the 2021 season.

And, well, that's it. It's another option in the ever-expanding lineup of add-ons for Google's live TV service.

YouTube TV also has a Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 that includes NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and Stadium.

And that's on top of all the optional entertainment-focused premium add-ons. They include: Acorn ($6); ALLBLK ($5); AMC Premiere ($5); Cinemax ($10); CuriosityStream ($3); EPIX ($6); Hallmark Movies Now ($6); HBO ($15); HBO Max ($15); Showtime ($11); Shudder ($6); STARZ ($9); Sundance Now ($7); Urban Movie Channel ($5).

The core YouTube TV service still costs $64.99 a month (plus tax) and comprises nearly 100 channels, including the major sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, CBS Sports Network, FS1 and FS2, and NBCSN. (Though the latter is going away later this year.)

YouTube TV also still supports sharing with up to six people in a single family. Each will have their own profile (based on their Google account, of course), and have their own recommendations and unlimited cloud-based recording.