YouTube TV adds NFL Network and a new Sports Plus premium add-on

YouTube TV took a pretty big hit earlier this year when it lost the Fox regional sports networks in a tiff with their owner, Sinclair, and also raised its rates around the same time. (Never mind that it added a bunch of ViacomCBS channels right around then, too.) Today it's gotten a pretty big boost for sports fans.

YouTube TV, which costs $64.99 a month, has added the NFL Network to its channels (it only has a single plan). What's more — there's also a new option for a "Sports Plus" add-on, which gives you even more sports channels for an additional $10.99 a month.

Sports Plus includes the following channels:

NFL RedZone

Fox College Sports

GOLTV

Fox Soccer Plus

MAVTV Motosports Network

TVG

Stadium

Paying for Sports Plus is done through your Google account, same as with YouTube TV itself, and it's simple to turn things off and on if you decide it's not for you, or just want Sports Plus during a particular season.

And as a reminder: If you're using a custom sort on your YouTube TV channels, you'll need to go in and manually turn on NFL Network.