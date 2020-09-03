YouTube TV adds NFL Network and a new Sports Plus premium add-on
You can now also get NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports and more sports offerings for $10.99 a month.
YouTube TV took a pretty big hit earlier this year when it lost the Fox regional sports networks in a tiff with their owner, Sinclair, and also raised its rates around the same time. (Never mind that it added a bunch of ViacomCBS channels right around then, too.) Today it's gotten a pretty big boost for sports fans.
YouTube TV, which costs $64.99 a month, has added the NFL Network to its channels (it only has a single plan). What's more — there's also a new option for a "Sports Plus" add-on, which gives you even more sports channels for an additional $10.99 a month.
Sports Plus includes the following channels:
- NFL RedZone
- Fox College Sports
- GOLTV
- Fox Soccer Plus
- MAVTV Motosports Network
- TVG
- Stadium
Paying for Sports Plus is done through your Google account, same as with YouTube TV itself, and it's simple to turn things off and on if you decide it's not for you, or just want Sports Plus during a particular season.
And as a reminder: If you're using a custom sort on your YouTube TV channels, you'll need to go in and manually turn on NFL Network.
🏈TOUCHDOWN 🏈It’s true! @nflnetwork is officially part of the YouTube TV lineup! All YouTube TV members can now tackle the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/BqixyVmwiPSeptember 3, 2020
