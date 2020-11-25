YouTube TV is serving up free previews of HBO and Cinemax for the holiday week

YouTube TV has sent emails to subscribers letting them know that they've got more options this Thanksgiving week. Free previews of HBO Max and Cinemax are available now through Nov. 29.

If you don't use a custom view of the live guide, you don't have to do anything. The extra channels will simply appear. And there will be several channels. Cinemax itself has eight channels under its umbrella. If you use a custom channel list — if you've reordered your channels or hidden any, that's you — then you'll need to manually enable the additional channels. Here's how.

It's worth noting that if you at one point subscribed to either of those services, that service won't be available for the preview period. (For instance, I at one point subscribed to HBO Max via YouTube TV and don't see it in the preview. Cinemax is there, though.)

Once the preview period ends on Nov. 30, that's it. If you want to keep HBO Max or Cinemax, you'll need to go into your YouTube TV settings (you can get to them with this link) and add them.

YouTube TV is the live TV streaming service from Google. It's the second-largest live streaming site in the United States with more than 3 million subscribers. It costs $64.99 a month and is available on most every major hardware platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, web browsers, iOS and Android phones and tablets, and some smart TVs.