YouTube TV bundles HBO Max, Showtime and STARZ together to save you $5

YouTube TV has quietly slipped a new premium add-on option into its offerings. The "Entertainment Plus" option bundles HBO Max, Showtime and STARZ into a single package that costs $29.99 a month. (That's on top of the $64.99 monthly fee for YouTube TV itself.)

Separately, those three options would cost $34.99, so you'll save $5 with this option.

And, well, that's that. No word on if this has anything to do with the 4K resolution announcement Google made earlier — but all three of those services offer up 4K content on their own platforms.

Other premium add-ons for YouTube TV remain the same. HBO Max is available on its own for $14.99 a month. NBA League Pass can be had for $39.99 a month, or $124 for a full season. (That'll save you a little money, too.) Sports Plus — which includes NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and Stadium — is available for $10.99 a month. Showtime $11 a month, STARZ is $9 a month, Hallmark Movies Now is $5.99 a month, Cinemax is $9.99 a month, EPIX is $6 a month, CuriosityStream is $3 a month, AMC Premiere is $5 a month, Shudder is $6 a month, Sundance Now is $7 a month, ALLBLK is $5 a month, and Acorn TV is $6 a month. (The legacy HBO service — without HBO Max — also is still available at $14.99 a month, but you should just get HBO Max instead.)

The addition of the bundle is a good one seeing has how it'll save you a few bucks — and YouTube TV itself has gotten more expensive in the past year. After announcing in the summer of 2020 that it was adding the ViacomCBS channels (like MTV, BET and VH1), and then losing Fox Regional Sports Networks, the YouTube price increased from $49.99 to $64.99 a month. And we're still waiting on a handful of those ViacomCBS channels — namely BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic.

In other words, if you can save $5 on three movie channels, do it.