YouTube TV now lets you add premium add-ons directly on the TV

YouTube TV has a number of premium add-ons that help you flesh out the second-largest streaming service in the United States. We're talking things like HBO Max, NFL RedZone, Showtime, Fox Soccer Plus — and quite a few more.

But to subscribe to those services, which require an additional monthly fee on top of your YouTube TV subscription, you'd have go into your account settings on at tv.youtube.com. Not a deal-breaker by any means, but also not as seamless as it could be.

Today, that's started to change. YouTube TV is getting a new section that allows you to subscribe to all of the premium add-ons right from inside the YouTube TV app. That's definitely a good addition.

It's not yet available on all platforms — I'm seeing it on Amazon Fire TV and Roku, for example, but not on Apple TV. (Maybe an app store in-app purchase thing? Or just my impatience?)

The full list of premium add-ons available on YouTube TV includes: Acorn ($6), ALLBLK ($5), AMC Premiere ($5), Cinemax ($10), CuriosityStream ($3), EPIX ($6), Hallmark Movies Now ($6), HBO ($15), HBO Max ($15), Showtime ($11), Shudder ($6), STARZ ($9), Sundance Now ($7), and Urban Movie Channel ($5).

If you're looking to combine a few of those, there's an Entertainment Plus bundle that gets you HBO Max, STARZ and Showtime for $29.99 a month, saving you $5.

And there's also the $10.99-a-month Sports Plus bundle that gets you NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOL TV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and Stadium.

And now you can get all those things right from your television.

One last thing: Before you confirm the subscription, be sure to click through and get a preview of what's available on each add-on. That's another nice tough.