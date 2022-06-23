Casualty spoilers: David Hide is viciously assaulted by angry mob in shocking double bill!

David Hide sacrifices himself to an angry mob and is brutally beaten in Blame Game, the first episode in this week’s Casualty double-bill (BBC One, 8.50pm and 9.30pm, Saturday, June 25 2022. See our TV Guide for listings). In Saturday’s second episode, One In, One Out, Stevie Nash takes charge of the ED — but struggles to control her emotions, as it's the anniversary of her sister’s death.

See our spoilers for both Casualty episodes below…

David Hide attacked

David Hide is public enemy number one, as the aftermath of the school shooting reverberates throughout Holby and loved ones come to terms with devastating loss, grief and lives forever changed.

In the wake of the deadly events, carried out by David’s son, Ollie, and his school friend, Rob, there aren’t many kind thoughts spared for Ollie’s dad. Quite the opposite in fact…

This week David (Jason Durr) is in a state of despair and depression at his home, which has been daubed in graffiti by vandals and ransacked by the police, in their search for answers.

David’s inescapable mental turmoil reaches crisis point when a gang turns up at his house looking for vengeance. In difficult scenes the broken nurse walks outside and allows them to attack him.

David Hide at home watching videos of Ollie as a child before violence erupts. (Image credit: BBC)

Paramedics Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) attend a shout to the property, disperse the angry crowd, and whisk David to the ED.

There, clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and senior nurse Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) treat their badly beaten colleague, as his condition worsens!

Dylan Keogh is concerned for David's mental health as well as his physical safety. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, after he’s stabilised, Dylan and Jacob face a new challenge when David refuses further treatment and decides to discharge himself. Meanwhile, a video of the attack goes viral, causing Dylan to suspect David is suicidal.

Concerned Dylan decides to take drastic action to protect his inconsolable friend. But not everyone is as understanding — evidenced by the constant death threats.

Is David’s life in danger?

Safe haven. Jacob soothes distressed David. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith's struggles

Nurse Faith Cadogan is still reeling from the events at the school, as her daughter Natalia was caught up in the horrific event and the Hides were family friends. This week Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) focuses on offering her support to fellow-mum Claire (Unforgotten star Mina Andala), who is keeping a bedside vigil by her son Finn’s hospital bed.

Tragic Finn is on a ventilator fighting for his life, and Faith’s heart goes out to the mother and child. Yet she can’t help but point the finger of blame…

Faith is struggling to accept that David had no idea of what Ollie was planning, and voices her misgivings, first to Stevie and later to Iain. Will she confront fragile David?

Faith divided. She struggles to keep her thoughts about David to herself. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie schemes!

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) has the weight of the world on his shoulders, as he simultaneously tries to accommodate an investigation into the ED — scrutinising if more lives could have been saved as the school shooting unfolded — while also desperately supporting David.

Seeing that he’s struggling, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) offers to help out. But are her intentions genuine, or has she got her eye on his job?

With friends like these... Can Dylan trust Stevie? (Image credit: BBC)

Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) thinks it’s the latter and openly questions Stevie’s motives. While Stevie makes a new enemy when Richard Harrington (star of Coronation Street, Spooks, Poldark, Hinterland and Endeavour!) joins Casualty as a new recurring character called Jonty.

Stevie instantly takes against anaesthetist Jonty when she sees he’s pally with Ethan, believing she’s seeing The Boy’s Club in action. As the shift progresses the pair brazenly clash. In fact, professionalism goes so far downhill it’s practically in the hospital basement by the time the credits roll. Words are had, threats made, and complaints launched. Is this going to get ugly?

First look! Richard Harrington as Jonty. Has Stevie made a powerful enemy? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty episode Blame Game…

David reveals that he’s broken up with wife, Rosa, and makes a heartbreaking confession.

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) and Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) deal with a curious case when a young kid, Joey, arrives at the ED with a non-human patient in a box.

Will the trio call his parents and send Joey (Wilfred Tennant) packing?

Also guest starring this week are Hollie Taylor and Adam Beckman as unlucky couple Lauren and Spencer, and EastEnders’ Nicola Alexis, as mental health expert Maggie.

What's in the box? All will be revealed! (Image credit: BBC)

Spoilers for Saturday’s second episode One In, One Out

Stevie Nash losing control?

Ambitious consultant Stevie Nash finds herself in charge of the ED, when Dylan and acting clinical lead Ethan are both indisposed in the second episode of Casualty this week. But far from being gleeful, Stevie’s feeling fragile as it’s also the anniversary of her sister Emma’s birthday…

Compounding her emotional turmoil is an encounter with Marcus — her sister’s partner, who she had an affair with! Marcus’ reappearance completely throws guilt-ridden Stevie, but she bulldozes into the ED determined to be utterly professional and in control. Stevie being Stevie, however, this doesn’t last long!

Stevie finally has control of the ED, but it couldn't come at a worse time for the mourning medic. (Image credit: BBC)

The doctor’s emotions get the better of her while treating Ivy (EastEnders’ Jasmine Armfield), whose situation echoes her own. As the shift goes from bad to worse, secretly grieving Stevie lashes out, resulting in a serious complaint being made against her…

Meanwhile, Marcus (Byker Grove and Hollyoaks star Adam Sina) is determined to talk to her and finds Stevie drowning her sorrows. After a series of ill-judged decisions, is the mourning medic about to make a bad situation even worse?

Marcus Fidel arrives at the ED looking for Stevie. (Image credit: BBC)

Sah's mother shock!

Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) confides in Iain that they think their father, Kevin, is dating again, as he keeps cancelling their plans! But this is the last thing on their mind when they unexpectedly run into their GP mother, Jools, at the ED.

Jools (Hollyoaks’ Alex Childs) reveals she’s returned to Holby and tries to apologise but, after years of hurt and abandonment, Sah is not in a forgiving state of mind.



How will Kevin react when he finds out?

Unforgiven. First look: Alex Childs as GP Jools Brockner. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in this Casualty episode One In, One Out…

Jonty again finds himself at the sharp end of Stevie’s increasingly combative ire.

Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) and Faith make a shock decision.

Everyone's favourite dad, Ethan, has his stern face on, which is bad news for a certain someone. You can probably guess who!

Plus David Roper (EastEnders and Coronation Street) and Nim Johnson (Doctors) guest star as naughty pals Bertie and Simrat, who go on a Bonnie and Clyde crime spree (sort-of!)

You know it's bad when Charlie Fairhead gives you what for! (Image credit: BBC)

These Casualty episodes air on Saturday, June 25 2022 at 8.50pm and 9.30pm on BBC One. The episodes are available on iPlayer after transmission.