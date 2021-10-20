‘Casualty’ spoilers: Jan Jenning's kidnapping horror!

Jan Jenning puts her life on the line to rescue Teddy in Casualty.

Jan Jenning bravely stands up to a drug dealer who kidnaps her nephew - and Sah Brockner has a few choice words for a patient, shocking Dylan Keogh in Casualty this week!

The Holby ED paramedic team are front and centre in Casualty episode ‘Is The Patient Breathing?’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 23 October 2021 - See our TV Guide for listings).

This week the long-running medical drama focuses on how new recruits Teddy Gowan and Sah Brockner and are fitting in with more experienced, and sometimes world weary, teammates Jan Jenning and Iain Dean. But will everything go to pot when Teddy is attacked and kidnapped by a green-fingered drug dealer?

Find out more in our full Casualty spoilers below.

Jan Jenning faces her worst fears...

Paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is still shaken by the deaths of colleagues Lev Malinovsky and Fenisha Khatri, so it’s understandable that she’s filled with dread when her enthusiastic but inexperienced nephew Teddy (Milo Clarke) asks to be paired with her on their next shift.

Unable to refuse, Jan (very, very reluctantly!) agrees only to get caught up in a madcap adventure with Teddy!

The drama unfolds when they unknowingly eat cannabis brownies while having tea with lonely, regular patient Elsie (Lindsay Foster). When Jan sends Teddy out to get some leaflets he’s whacked over the head by a drug dealer called Ben, who is using vulnerable Elsie’s land to grow weed!

Are Jan’s worst fears about to come true?

Teddy is pleased as punch to be heading out with Auntie Jan. (Image credit: BBC)

Teddy’s out stone cold!

Unconscious Teddy is bundled into the dealer’s car shortly before Jan stumbles across the scene. When Ben (Bill Jones) attempts to drive off with Teddy in the boot, Jan, who’s been erring on the side of caution since recent tragedies, does something reckless… She stands in front of the car and refuses to move!

Is Jan about to be horribly hurt in the line of duty? And will her actions be enough to save Teddy?

Jan and Teddy doing their best Cheech and Chong impression! (Image credit: BBC)

Iain and Sah’s hellish shift

Elsewhere Iain (Michael Stevenson) and Sah (Arin Smethurst) face an intensely challenging shift involving a decomposing deceased patient, a suicide attempt and frail, elderly patient Derik forced to wait on the floor for seven hours for an ambulance…

They’re both badly shaken up with Arin reeling from sadness of the situation involving their DOA patient and the injustice of not being able to treat Derik (Patrick Godfrey, who starred in Doctor Who, Inspector Morse and Les Misérables) in a timely manner. Meanwhile, Iain is distressed as they work on saving a patient who’s attempted to take his own life.

Will Iain and Sah be able to open up and support each other?

Will Iain and Sah grow closer after an intense shift together? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Sah manages the almost-impossible - they have the last word with Dylan Keogh - more than once!

Sah is angry at being diverted from treating Derik in order to pick up a timewaster, who clearly doesn’t need urgent medical attention, and says as much in the hearing of the patient, shocking Dylan!

Later, however, Sah and Dylan (William Beck) come together to help Derik and his wife (Amanda Walker, who starred in The Cry, Cloud Atlas and 28 Weeks Later) in touching, heartfelt scenes. Has a fab new Casualty friendship started budding?

Elsewhere, Iain reaches out to Craig (Deceit star El Anthony), the friend of a patient called Alfie, and gives them his card… Is he in danger of crossing a line?

Look closely and remember this moment... Dylan Keogh is speechless! (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 23 October 2021 at 9.30pm. It will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

The next episode of Casualty - Two Tribes - airs on BBC1, Saturday 30 October 2021 at 9.30pm. Check out our full spoilers for Two Tribes here.