Casualty Spoilers: Robyn Miller dead?

Robyn Miller’s life is on the line in Casualty episode Coming Clean (BBC One, 9.20pm, Saturday, October 1 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Iain Dean vents his frustrations at Faith Cadogan, and Dylan Keogh reaches peak cynicism! Is it quitting time for the clinical lead?

Casualty spoilers in full below…

Robyn Miller's deadly collapse?

Nurse Robyn Miller pushes herself to extremes in Casualty this week, with shocking consequences…

Robyn (Amanda Henderson) is desperately trying to balance work with caring for her daughter, Charlotte, while also becoming a surrogate for colleagues Marty Kirkby and Adi Kapadia.

In Saturday’s episode Robyn is visibly exhausted during her shift at the overstretched and understaffed ED. However, the poorly nurse puts it down to a late night preparing Charlotte’s school play costume, combined with the cocktail of medications she’s taking in preparation for the surrogacy.

Marty is crushed when Adi drops a baby bombshell. (Image credit: BBC)

Yet, with both a scan and Charlotte's play planned for later that day, Robyn soldiers on - even when she accidentally overhears Adi (Raj Bajaj) manipulating Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) into letting him be the biological father of their child!

Is there an innocent explanation for Adi's psychological strong arming? (Image credit: BBC)

At the end of her shift, stressed and feverish Robyn collapses in the hospital car park while completely alone and begins coughing up blood.

Will she die?

Iain and Faith torn apart

Tensions between Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) boil over when the troubled Hutton family are re-admitted to the ED after a shock stabbing.

Fans will remember the sinister patient storyline first introduced in Casualty episode Falling (BBC One, 7.45pm, Saturday 03 September 2022 - currently available on BBC iPlayer). It was the catalyst for a significant rift between flirty friends Iain and Faith, who had a furious row over the best course of action for alcoholic Liv, her son DJ, and Liv’s father Keith - played by an excellent trio of guest stars.

DJ is distraught when he returns to Holby ED this week. (Image credit: BBC)

At the time, Faith wanted to find out why Liv (Kerry Fitzgerald) fell off the wagon after three years of sobriety, whereas Iain decided to go directly to social services. As a result Liv was railroaded into moving back to her father’s home with DJ. Iain stood by his decision, as he desperately wanted to protect DJ (Lawton Dickens) from Liv. Faith, however, was furious and believed there was more going on.

In his concern for DJ, has overworked Iain missed the full story? (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers discovered Faith’s instincts were correct, when it was revealed that Keith (Sam Cox) was psychologically and physically abusive towards Liv.

So it will come as no surprise that the family makes a tragic return to the ED this week. Iain believes it proves he was right all along, and is vociferous in sharing this with a guilt ridden Faith.

Faith felt there was something off with Keith Hutton when she first met him. (Image credit: BBC)

Can Faith and Iain put aside their differences and work on getting to the actual truth? It’s not looking likely in the opening scenes - even before the Hutton’s plight comes to light - as they can barely speak to each other without arguing!

Relations between the medics rapidly go downhill when one member of the family is admitted with a deadly stab wound… Will they be left with a death on their conscience?

Also in Casualty this week

Keep an eye out for Coronation Street legend Amanda Barrie, who guest stars as grouchy patient, Elsie Clegg.

Amanda was best known for the Carry On films, before landing the role of Alma Baldwin in Corrie. She also starred in Bad Girls, Benidorm, The Real Marigold Hotel, and Celebrity Big Brother 2018.

Amanda played Coronation Street favourite Alma from 1981 until 2001. (Image credit: ITV)

Amanda pops up in Casualty this week as lonely, elderly Elsie.

Elsie makes her presence felt as soon as she’s wheeled into the ED cold, hungry and complaining - with a chess board on her lap.

The chess fanatic introduces herself to nurse Faith by throwing a pawn at her, nicknaming her ‘Fringe’ and demanding a sandwich!

Yet, despite Elsie’s grouchiness, Faith warms to her lively patient and ends up turning down a lunch date with one of her co-workers to play chess with her…

Your move Faith. Whatever you do, don't get Elsie egg-mayo! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Marcus Fidel (Adam Sina) is on a mission to prove Dylan Keogh’s incompetence as clinical lead. An exasperated Dylan (William Beck) vents to Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) about ‘Captain Bureaucrat’ after Marcus calls an inconvenient meeting while he’s literally trying to save lives.

But, after a tough day, made all the worse by Marcus breathing down his neck, will Dylan lose his cool?

Quitting time? Dylan contemplates the future... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) reckons there’s more to Faith and Iain’s love/hate interactions. Is she right?

Queen of the flings, Stevie reckons the tension between Faith and Iain is personal. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s also light relief from junior paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke), who is confused when Iain starts cracking bad jokes. We say: Iain’s funnies aren't a patch on those of Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) AKA the ED’s king of the Dad Jokes… But let the battle commence!

Teddy is baffled by Iain's jokes! (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday, October 1 2022 at 9.20pm on BBC One and is available on iPlayer after transmission.