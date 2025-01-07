Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley's pregnancy secret is exposed!

Daisy Midgeley's baby secret is out in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 15th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

The party is in full swing at No.1 for Bertie Osbourne's birthday, but Bethany Platt isn't in the mood to celebrate as she grows jealous of Bertie sitting on Daisy's knee.

Meanwhile, Bertie has seen Cassie Plummer putting an antihistamine into Ken Barlow’s tea and asks her what she's doing. She swears him to secrecy, but the tot whispers the secret to Daisy who then tells Daniel. When Bethany spots them whispering, she's furious and downs the prosecco.

The cake cutting soon erupts into chaos as Daisy has a nasty fall when she tries to help a drunk Bethany. Concerned about the baby, Daisy claims she has twisted her ankle and Daniel offers to take her to A&E. Kit Green is already there when the nurse reveals that it's fine for Daisy to have an X-ray while pregnant.

Daniel and Kit are gobsmacked by the news and Daisy is in despair, knowing her secret has been exposed. What will she do now?

Daniel Osbourne and Kit Green are stunned when they learn that Daisy is pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel confronts Cassie about putting something in his dad's drink, but she lies and says it was sweeteners. However, Daniel doesn't believe her - has Cassie's sinister motives been rumbled?

At the hospital, Carla Connor tells Bobby Crawford that Rob Donovan’s religion is all an act and she’ll never trust him. Bobby assures her he’s a changed man and urges her to go and see him.

In the prison visiting room, Carla is taken aback when Rob makes out that finding God has changed him and he wants to make amends by giving her his kidney.

Carla Connor is in disbelief when Rob Donovan wants to make peace with her. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.13, Abi Webster laments over Mason Radcliffe's death and Debbie calls in to find Kevin visibly stressed. Kevin confesses that he’s found a lump to his shocked sister and she urges him to share his worries with Abi. Kevin finds a tearful Abi in the memorial garden talking to her late son Seb Franklin and realises now is not the time to tell her his news.

Abi Webster is still reeling after Mason Radcliffe's death. (Image credit: ITV)

At the police station, Dylan Wilson is petrified when Kit explains that he will be charged with possession of a bladed article.

Dylan Wilson is worried about his knife charge. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Max Turner visits Lauren Bolton and finds her panicking about her trial. Max tries his best to be positive, but she doesn't believe his platitudes. Lauren prepares herself and ends her relationship with Max as he’s got his whole life ahead of him, while she’s looking at a 20 year prison stint. Max is left devastated as Alya Nazir confides in Adam Barlow that she’s thinking of quitting her job as she doesn’t like putting her career before her morals.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.