'Coronation Street' spoilers: Imran Habeeb FINALLY tells the truth

Imran Habeeb finally tells the truth about what really happened the night of Kelly's trial in the second of Wednesday's Coronation Street episodes (8.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

After weeks of knowing he has been hiding a huge secret, Toyah is going to wish she never asked when he finally comes clean about what REALLY happened the night Kelly was sent to jail.

We know that Imran was spotted by Gary Windass walking into a bar in town and that Sabeen knows he didn't spend the entire evening at her house... but where exactly did Imran end up that night?

Imran admits that he had a fling with someone else. (Image credit: ITV)

As Imran admits that he had a fling with a stranger, Toyah is left heartbroken. But is Imran telling her the whole truth or still holding something back?

Devastated that Imran has been lying to her for so long, Toyah heads out for a walk, where she bumps into Peter. He tells her that what she and Imran have got is worth fighting for, but is Toyah ready to forgive and forget?

Elsewhere, Jenny enjoys her date with Leo and the pair head back to the Rovers. But when Johnny goes to the pub to talk to Jenny, he is upset to find her entertaining Leo.

Nina is left rattled after her run in with Abi, and when Asha plucks up the courage to ask Nina out, she is left disappointed when a distracted Nina turns her down.

Asha asks Nina out, but doesn't get the response she was hoping for. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Bernie's joke to humiliate Dev works a treat when he flirts with Natasha and asks her out on a date... but what will Natasha say? Is jealous Bernie's plan about to backfire?

Bernie plays a trick on Dev. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.